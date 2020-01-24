FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Extension Homemakers started the facial tissue campaign in 2014 after becoming aware of a huge need throughout Franklin County and have continued it every year since. Elementary students seem to be most vulnerable to colds and the flu. Although school districts do budget for facial tissues, it is never enough.

We voted to sponsor a community project to fill the need. Again this year we asked Farmington Hannaford’s Customer Service Manager, Laura Ross for help. She immediately said yes. Laura set up a donation kiosk which collected slightly over $500.00 which was changed into 240 boxes of facial tissues.

The six Franklin County Extension Homemakers’ groups also collected and donated facial tissues bringing the final count to 430. They were divided equally among the 12 elementary schools in Franklin County and distributed after the January 13th Franklin County Extension Homemakers Advisory Board meeting. We could not accomplish this project without the generous support of the community. Everyone is greatly appreciated!

