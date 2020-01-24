Dakota E. Descheneaux, 25, Hudson, N.H., criminal mischief and criminal trespass on March 31, charges dismissed.

James Harris, 37, Wilton, operating under the influence on April 23, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Marissa L. Swain, 25, Stratton, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 20, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jason D. Masterson, 44, Temple, operating under the influence on April 21, fined $750, license suspended 150 days.

Barry F. Brown, 56, Wilton, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 30, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Cassidy Munro, 35, 35, Highland Plantation, operating under the influence on April 27, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brian K. Trafford, 31, Leeds, operating under the influence on April 27, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dan Pease, 48, Wilton, operating under the influence on April 26, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher J. Burnham, 31, Strong, gross sexual assault and violating condition of release on April 17, charges dismissed.

Yarette Dones, 19, Wilton, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and reckless conduct on May 4, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Carol L. Mack Frost, 62, Dallas Plantation, operating under the influence on May 4, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Shane Morse, 31, Jay, criminal mischief on May 1, dismissed.

Autumn Riley, 23, Wilton, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and attaching false plates on March 24, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Carrie T. Masse, 36, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 3, dismissed.

Kristin M. Rackliffe, 40, Jay, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on April 12, found guilty, fined $150.

Michael J. Richardson, 30, New Vineyard, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and operating under the influence, prior, on May 11, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 12 months, second charge dismissed.

Jeremiah Francis, 33, Auburn, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on May 11, charges dismissed.

Carrie T. Masse, 36, Temple, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 6, found guilty, fined $250.

Cora T. Breault, 34, Wilton, operating under the influence on May 14, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Christian W. Dietzel, 34, Hiram, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on May 12, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Martin A. Farrington, 44, Jay, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on May 12, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Douglas S. Theriault, 38, Farmington, endangering the welfare of a child on May 15, dismissed.

Katherine S. Theriault, 29, Farmington, endangering the welfare of a child on May 15, dismissed.

Joshua J. Crandall, 29, Farmington, terrorizing and criminal mischief on March 29, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Benjamin Watts III, 18, Wilton, discharging firearm or crossbow near dwelling on April 2, found guilty, fined $200.

Casey A. Geiger, 39, Rangeley, two counts furnishing liquor to a minor on Feb. 9, filed.

David E. Eaton Sr., 60, Salem, violating condition of release on Feb. 11, dismissed.

Colin Lawson, 35, Wyman Township, operating under the influence on March 30, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

George D. Blake Jr., 39, Dallas Plantation, operating under the influence and failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on April 23, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Elijah Cowper, 18, Farmington, failure to stop for officer and operating vehicle without license on May 18, charges dismissed.

James T. Boldway, 56, Jay, operating under the influence on May 17, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Sharon L. Pelletier, 44, Skowhegan, violating condition of release on May 26, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Matthew R. Cosgrove, 24, Bangor, operating under the influence on April 13, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Michael M. Ndwiga, 40, West Roxbury, Mass., operating under the influence on April 12, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Tanner Marston, 23, Mechanic Falls, two counts operating under the influence on April 13, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Chelsey M. Russell, 20, Wilton, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release on May 4, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Kristoffer M. Welch, 20, Strong, violating condition of release, shooting from motor vehicle, failure to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey and shooting animal or bird from a public paved way on April 29, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge found guilty, fined $200, third charge found guilty, fined $200, fourth charge found guilty.

Jagger Bullen, 19, Wilton, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on May 26, first charge found guilty, fined $650, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Paul Rideout, 63, Madison, operating under the influence, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions and violating condition of release on June 3, all charges dismissed.

Michelle L. Gammon, 49, New Sharon, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening on June 4, charges dismissed.

Lisa Brynildsen, 40, Stratton, operating under the influence on May 31, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Matthew Giustra, 48, Brunswick, two counts operating under the influence on June 7, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jeffrey W. Lambert Jr., 32, Farmington, criminal trespass on May 6, found guilty, fined $200.

Cecelia A. Dixon, 59, Farmington, assault on April 23, filed.

Heather M. Ridlon, 31, Rumford, assault on April 23, filed.

Joseph P. Piskala, 43, Carthage, hunting or possessing deer during closed season and failure to report wounding, taking or killing on May 25, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Heather S. Haley, 33, Anson, attaching false plates on May 6, dismissed.