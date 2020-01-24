All suspects are innocent until proven guilty

01/10/2020 1225hrs, Sgt. Bean served a PFA on a man on the Whittier Road in New Sharon.

01/10/2020 1323hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a check at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville at the request of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to find a person who was reported to be in mental health crises. The person was not at the residence.

01/10/2020 1329hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a parking lot accident at a hair salon on the Wilton Road in Farmington. Patricia Guerrette (77) of Industry was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango when she backed into a legally parked 2018 Ford Edge. No injuries were reported.

01/10/2020 1423hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a death notification on behalf of Wilton Police at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

01/10/2020 1458hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft of a firearm and a video recorder at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The complainant stated that she recently had several young adults living with her and when they left to return to Virginia she noticed that the items were missing. The case is still under investigation.

01/10/2020 1545hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a reckless driver on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. The driver ran off the road into a snowbank. Elmes summonsed the driver for driving to endanger.

01/10/2020 2028hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in North New Portland. Somerset Sheriff’s Office requested that we respond. Erica Luzzi (22) of Mountain Lakes NJ was driving a 2006 Toyota northbound when the deer ran out in front of her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

01/11/2020 0517hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Sharon Ness (64) Skowhegan was traveling west bound in a 2014 Chevy pickup when she crossed the centerline and off the road ending up in the ditch. The driver was transported to FMH by Northstar.

01/11/2019 0648hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disabled tractor trailer at the intersection of the Mercer Road and Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

01/11/2020 0723hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a car vs. building accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Scott Frey (20) of Wareham Mass was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala when he drove into the parking lot of Annie’s Market too fast for the road conditions and slid into the building. No injuries were reported.

01/11/2020 0730hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on route 4 in Rangeley. Morgan found the vehicle and determined that the driver was just being cautious because of potential ice on the road.

01/11/2020 1008hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Phillip’s. Kacie Toothaker (21) of Phillips was driving a 2007 Chevy trailblazer westbound when she lost control and ran off the road.

01/11/2020 1629hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 16 in Coplin Plt. Line Thibeault (41) of Lewiston was driving a 2018 Nissan east bound when the deer ran out in front it the vehicle. The deer died at the scene.

01/12/2020 0042hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The patient died as a result of medical issues.

01/12/2020 0848hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a child custody issue at a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Philips.

01/12/2020 0939hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle that had slid of the road on route 27 in Kingfield by Ira Bridge. No damage was reported.

01/12/2020 1458hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint regarding property at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

01/12/2020 1929hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. It turned out to be someone who had pulled off to the side of the road to make a phone call.

01/13/2020 1348hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted MDEA with a request for a K-9 at a residence on the Glenn Harris Road in New Sharon.

01/13/2020 188831hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

01/13/2020 1729hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a juvenile intentionally cutting themselves at a residence on the Industry road in Industry.

01/13/2020 2158hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on children at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville at the request of a parent

01/14/2020 0708hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the South Strong road in Strong. Travis Chaput (21) of Strong was driving a 2011 Chevy impala when he ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

01/14/2020 1044hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a stolen weapon at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

01/15/2020 0049hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of possible stalking at a residence on Hammonds Hill Road in Eustis.

01/15/2020 0408hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Coplin Plt. Joseph Haynes (47) of Strong was traveling north in a Ford pickup when the deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

01/15/2020 0847hrs, Sgt. Brann, Deputy Couture, Chief Lowell and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a residence on the Fish Hatchery road in Salem Twp. The occupant there had threatened harm to members of a health care group who showed up at his house. The man was in some sort of mental health crises and was transported to FMH.

01/15/2020 0953hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

01/15/2020 1040hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Phillips road in Strong. As a result of the stop, the passenger, Melanie York (45) of Washington Twp. was arrested for Possession of Hypodermic Apparatuses and Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice assisted.

01/15/2020 1819hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips.

01/15/2020 2129hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a reported of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Jonathan Jordan (53) of Kingfield was traveling northbound in a 2016 GMC Yukon when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

01/16/2020 0723hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on route 27 in Wyman Twp.

01/16/2020 0810hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a road hazard on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

01/16/2020 0818hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a disabled motorist on the Phillips Road in Strong.

01/16/2020 0916hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a tractor trailer off the road on route 16. The truck had been pulled out upon arrival.

01/16/2020 1148hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an online scam attempt at a residence in Sandy River Plt.

01/16/2020 1312HRS, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a Tractor Trailer rollover accident on the Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Mike Larivere (27) of Saint Zachrie Quebec was driving a 2020 Peterbuilt owned by Loigon Champ-Carr Inc. of St. Come Liniere Quebec hauling logs in a chip trailer. As the driver was attempting to travel uphill northbound on Foster Hill the truck lost traction and slid backwards crossing the road causing the vehicle to roll over.

01/17/2020 0401hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the temple Road in Weld. The State Police major crimes unit was notified.

01/17/2020 0714hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell, Deputy McCormick and Trooper Barton responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Winter Hill road in Carthage.

Deputies conducted 4 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks.

