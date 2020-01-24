DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a fruit fly problem that is making me pull out my hair — what little I have left. I have tried apple cider vinegar and Fabreze. The issue isn’t as bad as it was, but there are straglers that keep reproducing at a very fast rate. Please help.

— Kathleen, no town

ANSWER: Those are some tenacious critters to be hanging around this time of year. You must have a really cozy kitchen. Be sure to wash all your countertops, sinks and receptacles where you store fresh produce with white vinegar mixed with a bit of Dawn dish detergent. You may want to refrain from leaving food of any kind out in the open for a while. If you must have food out, covering it with a clean dish towel helps. Pouring vinegar down your sink drains also helps as fruit flies like to hang out there, too.

Keep making your traps, but just use a couple drops of dish detergent with the apple cider vinegar. Cover the dish with plastic wrap that has been pierced a few times with a toothpick.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a local AARP office or some other group that will help an elderly couple with their Social Security concerns? Pine Tree Legal Aid will not help. Thanks for any information you can give us.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m not sure what your question is and don’t know if you have tried to resolve your issue directly with the local Social Security office at 600 Turner St. in Auburn. The number is 1-800-772-1213.

The Maine State office for AARP is located at 53 Baxter Blvd. in Portland. You can reach them at 1-866-554-5380. Another entity that may be able to offer you resources is SeniorsPlus in Lewiston at 8 Falcon Road. You can call them at 795-4010. Good luck!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I went to Lewiston Junior High, now Lewiston Middle School, in the mid 1970s. In the fall, each student had their photos taken. During the photo shoot the photographer at that time took only one photo each with no retakes. Some of the photos came out nice or not at all. When the photos were ready for the students to take home they came in a package that you had to pay for. When you opened the package to see your school photo, sometimes you were dissatisfied with how the photo looked. Sometimes eyes were closed, mouth was opened, your hair was messy, etc.

When you didn’t purchase the package because of how they came out, you had to return the whole thing back to the school. My question is, where do those packages go? I was in the 8th grade at that time. Do they keep them for references or does the school throw them out?

You are always so helpful.

— Christine, no town

ANSWER: I do believe those photos are given back to the photography company, but I also remember the school using one for each student’s file and for the yearbook, even if the packages weren’t purchased. If any readers have insight to share, please write!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: