BRUNSWICK — James T. Saindon of Monmouth has been elected to the Maine State Music Theatre’s board of trustees.
Saindon graduated from Brunswick High in 1959. He attended Teachers College, now the University of Southern Maine, and spent 40 years teaching at the elementary and middle school levels in Maine. He also bred, trained and competed professionally with his own Arabian horses and client horses.
Now in its 62nd year, Maine State Music Theatre produces four main stage musicals, three Theatre for Young Audiences musicals and three Monday Concerts each summer at the Pickard Theater at Bowdoin College.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
See what has to be the shot of this high school basketball season
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Ice Dogs hand Nordiques first loss in Alaska
-
Opinion
John Davis: Iberdrola’s investors get the benefits
-
Opinion
Joan Saxe: Importing electricity not the answer
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Democratic attacks on Sanders are long overdue