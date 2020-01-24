Kolye Bankauskas scored twice and assisted on a goal for the Northeast Generals in their 5-1 victory over the L/A Nordiques on Friday night in NA3HL junior hockey action at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Deacon More and Nicholas Wracker each had a goal and an assist for the Generals, and Carson Asper also scored a goal.

Michel Keller scored for the Nordiques in the second period. Lewiston’s Nick Pomerleau had one of the assists. Joe Clark had the other.

Juston Simmons made 35 saves for the Generals, and Jason St. Pierre of Jay made 55 saves for the Nordiques.

With the win, the Generals (27-5-1, 55 points) take a four-point lead over the Nordiques (25-8-1, 51 points) for first place in the Coastal Division.

