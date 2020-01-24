I recently read that conservative talk show host Michelle Malkin came to Maine to speak and three venues canceled on her, due to protestors, before she finally found a welcoming crowd in Sabattus.

I am appalled that Maine citizens are acting like that. That is what communist countries do — they refuse to listen to any opposing arguments.

I am ashamed of all those Mainers who did that to Malkin and I want to apologize to her for their childish actions.

I thank the people of Sabattus for welcoming her and showing her the respect we should all show to anyone, even those with different opinions than ours.

Liberalism equals socialism equals communism.

Mary Jane Newell, Oxford

