WILTON — Bowling results for the week of January 15.
Teams: Bowling Belles 81-55; Willett-Glo 80-56
Just 1 More 75-61; Wreckin Balls 68-68;
Mines in the Gutter 67-69; Designs by Darlene
65-71; Living on a Spare 64-72; Spare Change 44-92
High Games: Cecile Willett 172; Kelly Couture 167
Gloria Nile 165;Heather Malone 160
Jolene Luce 159; Lynn Chellis 158
Vicky Kinsey 156; Melissa Malone 156
High Series: Kelly Couture 468; Lynn Chellis 452
Heather Malone 442; Melissa Malone 420
Cecile Willett 417; Gloria Nile 414
Vicky Kinsey 411; Rocell Marcellino 410
