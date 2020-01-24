WILTONBowling results for the week of January 15.

Teams: Bowling Belles 81-55; Willett-Glo 80-56

Just 1 More 75-61; Wreckin Balls  68-68;

Mines in the Gutter 67-69; Designs by Darlene

65-71; Living on a Spare 64-72; Spare Change 44-92

High Games: Cecile Willett 172; Kelly Couture 167

Gloria Nile 165;Heather Malone 160

Jolene Luce 159; Lynn Chellis  158

Vicky Kinsey 156; Melissa Malone 156

High Series: Kelly Couture 468; Lynn Chellis 452

Heather Malone 442; Melissa Malone 420

Cecile Willett 417; Gloria Nile 414

Vicky Kinsey 411; Rocell Marcellino 410

