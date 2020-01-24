NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank has been named a “Best Practices” winner by the New England Employee Benefits Council.

The annual award is presented to organizations that best exhibit innovation and creativity in the planning and delivery of their employee benefit programs. Norway Savings Bank partnered with Wellness Workdays and its subsidiary OMC Wellness to develop a corporate wellness strategy that included personalized health coaching and technology to promote meaningful health outcomes for its employees. The bank reached 95% employee program participation.

