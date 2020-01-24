LEWISTON – Irene Francoeur, 91, of Lewiston passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at The Woodlands surrounded by her family. She was born on September 14, 1928 in Lewiston, to Cyrille and Reinelde (Guilmette)Laplante, Irene was a life-long member of the Lewiston-Auburn community. She married Onile (Neil) Francoeur on September 6, 1948 and was the mother of three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Irene was a respected businesswoman, co-founding with her husband Neil a successful business in Auburn (Neil’s Transportation), which they owned and managed for over 30 years. Neil and Irene were strong supporters of business, church and other community activities and organizations in New Auburn, including being long-term members of St. Louis parish and founding members of the St. Louis Boosters Club. Irene served as President of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality at St. Louis church and was a faithful and tireless volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital for over 30 years. Irene and Neil were gracious hosts of countless family gatherings for the Laplante and Francoeur families at their lake camps and houses.

She is survived by her children, Margaret Rodrigue, Bill Francoeur (Diane) and Joline Francoeur (Darl Kolb), and grandchildren Jeffrey Francoeur, Joseph Francoeur and Thomas Francoeur (Lilea), Jake Rodrigue, (Mallory Poole) and Marcy Rodrigue and seven great-grandchildren, and her four sisters; Lorraine Ouellette, Yvette Parent, Carmelle Laplante and Simone Paul. Irene was predeceased by her husband; Onile (Neil); brother Rev. Laurent Laplante; sisters Fern Dodge and Cecile Gagnon.

The Francoeur family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care shown to Irene by the staff at both the Woodlands Memory Care and Beacon Hospice.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Friday January 24, 2020 from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church 1080 Lisbon St. in Lewiston on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11am. Committal prayers and interment will take place at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 12pm . Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Irene’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter 383 US Route 1 #2C Scarborough, ME 04074. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

