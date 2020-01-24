FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Animal Shelter has announced the Pets of the Week.

Dash is a 2 ½ year old male Walker Hound – “Hello, I’m Dash. I am a super sweet and typical hound. I’m very strong and quite vocal. I don’t really like cats, I show aggression toward them. Let’s schedule a meet and greet if you have other dogs. Because of my size and strength, I would be a good fit for a family with older children. Please come meet me at the shelter!”

Lucy, a 1 to 3 year old female, has this to say – “Hi, I’m Lucy. I’m a super sweet and playful young cat who gets along well with other cat, social cats. I like to be the center of attention and will follow anyone who shows me affection. Please come meet me at the shelter!”

Dash and Lucy and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

