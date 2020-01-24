Two-time Olympic gold medalist Seth Wescott talks with students at Fairview Elementary School in Auburn on Friday. The Farmington native visited the school to help celebrate Winter Kids Winter Games, a four-week challenge in which students go snow tubing, make sleds out of cardboard boxes and enter homemade soups in a soup challenge. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Seth Wescott talks with Emily Williams, 9, at Fairview Elementary School in Auburn on Friday. Wescott, a Farmington native, shared his Olympic story and told the students he started out like them, in a small elementary school in Maine. He was a guest speaker at the school's Winter Kids Winter Games, a four-week challenge to get students active in the winter. Wescott won gold medals in snowboard cross in 2006 and 2010. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Yeva Wescott, 2, is excited to see the mascot for the Fairview Tigers as her father, two-time Olympic gold medalist Seth Wescott, and school Principal Celeste Beaudet talk with students at the Auburn elementary school Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Teachers hand out gold medals to students as they walk into the Fairview Elementary School assembly Friday in Auburn. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Seth Wescott was guest speaker at the Winter Kids Winter Games celebration. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sixth-grader Finn Kunas, 11, talks with two-time Olympic gold medalist Seth Wescott at Fairview Elementary School in Auburn on Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Seth Wescott watches his 2-year-old daughter, Yeva Wescott, wave to staff at Fairview Elementary School in Auburn on Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal