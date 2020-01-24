Charges
Lewiston
- Abdiwell Abdow, 26, of 30 Tall Pines Drive, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2 a.m. Friday at Russell and College streets.
Auburn
- Ryan Edwards, 23, of 32 Drummond St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 11:04 p.m. Thursday at the police station.
- Allissa Pete, 21, of 75 Pleasant St., on a charge of theft, 5:43 p.m. Friday at Hannaford on Spring Street.
Androscoggin County
- William Sencabaush, 29, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving without a license, 2:04 a.m. Friday on Route 4 in Turner.
- Nathan Davis, 28, of 61 Park St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:27 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Christina Yeaton, 34, of Wiscasset, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3:20 p.m. Friday on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.
- Shane Rines, 46, of 6 Dakin Road, Turner, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release, 5 p.m. Friday at that address.
Accidents
Lewiston
- An SUV driven by John P. Thibault, 42, of Lewiston, struck the back of a car driven by Autum M. Hodge, 21, of Winthrop, who was slowing in traffic at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday on Russell Street, near Central Avenue. The impact forced Hodge’s vehicle into the back of an SUV driven by Lynn A. Walkiewicz, 59, of West Gardiner, who was also slowing in traffic. Damage to all three vehicles, Walkiewicz’s 2013 Subaru, Thibault’s 2016 Hyundai and the 2019 Honda, driven by Hodge and owned by John F. Murphy Homes, of Auburn, was listed as functional.
