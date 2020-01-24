Every drawer in your kitchen, ours for sure, is filled with kitchen gadgets, utensils and small hand tools. An accumulation of hand me downs, borrowed, gifted or bought. The odds and ends you thought was a good idea but never used. It seems there’s a gadget for everything, especially those fancy ones that have that one and only time use that you bought on the “infomercial” that night you couldn’t sleep, and because you responded right away, you received not one but two, with free shipping and one less monthly payment because of your impulsiveness. Some small practical items that could be great, but in actuality, are taking up precious real estate in the kitchen, but, you really, really had to have it, Right? Don’t get me wrong, some are p-r-e-t-t-y fascinating! They do a really good job creating the commercial to draw you in.

When digging in the graveyard drawer and stumbling across a real old, outdated, well used beauty, I often seek MaMa to ask her what fangled gadget this and that is, and bonus for me, there’s always reminiscent story behind it.

Specialty and box stores have dedicated whole aisles with little tiny hooks that display rows, colors, sizes, types of useful and maybe not useful, extra fancy tools you have yet encountered. We on the other end, have little graveyard drawers, where they’ve all been put to rest after that one magical fun use. R.I.P.

Carpentry tools date back hundreds of millennia, many recovered from shipwrecks of the 16th Century, many which of prompted their use to make other contraptions like gadgets of sorts, specifically made to perform certain task. Anthropologists discovered in digs from over 10,000 years ago, historical artifacts all believed to have contributed to the evolution of mankind and loosely speaking, “tools.” which its use is relevant. Why you might apply the “tool”, for a job, because they are a means to an end. It is only considered a tool, made to be held in your hands, allowing you to use a serious degree of force to perform your task. A kitchen gadget or kitchen tool, that is small and held in your hands used in combination to prep food combining heat, cut, blend, mix, grind, fasten, measure, scrape, guide, shape, manipulate (that’s right), inform, validate, lock, and protect were cleverly designed as such. Doesn’t this make you feel powerful whipping up your recipe with whatever gadget, or assortment of “tools” stored in your drawers? These all extend your grouping to modify the dimensions of your “milieu”, I must say.

Today, gadgets are made of plastic, wood, silicone, stone, stainless and other of variety. The most popular of course, depends on your personal taste, with so many to choose from as in whisk, scoops, spatulas, ladles, mashers, forks, stirring, chopping tools whatever coincidence, design or attributes they may share they are often used as a make-do solution or something just practical. When you have limited space or can’t carry all the beautiful gadgets for this and that, an old motto comes to mind, “One tool does it all.”

Accommodating, using only that one utensil for any specific job, the multi-purpose tool holds many intentions and has many functions, replacing the intended gadget when space, time and reasoning come to play.

Do all of your kitchen utensils help you at getting better at cooking? Why not? Who doesn’t tinker with new toys? Would owning more kitchen gadgets secretly expands your cooking ability and power and you become more efficient at cooking? Hmmmm. Your simple functional tools can help you accomplish and encourage you to use your kitchen more and inspire you maybe to cook more.

I have a few gems I just can’t live without. Literally….

1. Jar opener-Face it jars are hard to open, you tap the cover, run it under hot water, use a glove, or ask a big strong man to open it (if you’re that lucky to have one). The rubber grip of the opener can give you super powers to open the tightest of all.

2. Clips-reaching into a bag of crackers, chips, cookies and they have that stale taste, or anything that is exposed to air because it’s not resealable. Clip it, clip it shut!

3. Scissors-an all around must have in the kitchen. There are different types to own for cutting herbs, pizza, grape bunches, cut and break down meat with scissors has it’s advantages. It makes quick work of tedious task. You’ll be surprised at how often you reach for them even if it’s just to open a package of something. Endless possibilities.

4. Cutting Board-wood, silicone whatever size or thickness. I especially love the ones with a little-drain like border around it, less messes and it scoops and dumps and will save your countertops.

5. Meat Thermometer-will take away the worry of under cooking or prevent over cooking your meat.

6. Microwave Dome-my biggest pet peeve, a microwave that is dirty inside plus cooking food in a microwave without a cover is just going to dry out your food and dirty the inside. A dome or cover won’t dry your food and it will taste fresher.

7. Strainers-basically bowls with holes separating liquid and food. They come in different sizes, shapes and materials. Choosing this will give you versatility, get many different sizes, you’ll use them often and they are relatively inexpensive.

8. Apron-I’m a bit germ phobic, slightly a clean freak, but at the same time a messy cook. I’m always looking for a clean towel in my messes. An apron will not only keep your clothes clean, it’s hygienic, poses as a barrier and is washable. Besides you’ll look cute in a chefs apron and this will add a fun feeling to your task.

9. Whisk-whisking helps incorporate air into your mix bringing together stuff that normally doesn’t mix well.

I could list so many more, I do love a kitchen and I give you so many reason to have them all in your kitchen. I do love gadgets garlic shavers, good mixing bowls, wooden and measuring spoons, good chefs knives, scoops, and weird ones that are numerous to list. They are fun, but like cookbooks, (Looove my books!), there’s one for anything and something.

There are starter kits you can get that will give you your basic starts, but you’ll catch the bug and start expanding your graveyard drawer. Our recipes should inspire you to pull out a few tools that are tucked away. Happy Fooding~Happy Gadgeting!

The recipes

A lighter fare, pulls together well, quick and bright meal in one skillet. When you think it takes a lot of effort, it goes from prep to table in 30 minutes. You can use shrimp too.

Blackened Tilapia with Zucchini Noodles yields 4

Ingredients:

2 large zucchini (1 ½ #) 1 ½ tsp. ground cumin

¾ tsp. salt, divided ½ smoked paprika

½ tsp. pepper ¼ tsp. garlic powder

4 tilapia, (about 6-7 ounces each)

2 tsp. olive oil 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup of pico de gallo * see notes

Directions~

1. Trim ends of zucchini, pull your spiralizer out of the graveyard and do your zucchini into thin strands.

2. Mix cumin, ½ tsp, salt, paprika, pepper and garlic powder. Sprinkle generously onto both sides of the fish. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook in batches until the fish starts to flake. (2-3 minutes) per sides. Remove from pan and keep warm.

3. In same pan, cook zucchini with the garlic until slightly softened, 1 to 2 minutes, tossing with tongs not overcooking. Sprinkle with the remaining salt. Plate, place fish on top. Add Pico on side. Serve.

*1. If spiralizer is not available, use a vegetable peeler, cutting into ribbons, and just increase your cooking time slightly.

* 2. Pico de gallo can be substituted with a diced tomato and onion, with a splash of lemon, olive oil, salt and maybe add fresh cilantro for fresher taste.

__________________________________________________________________________

Made in the blender with just 2 ingredients, it’s a delicious healthy, magical, diet ice cream that came down from heaven and is a game changer with 5 simple steps.

Banana Nice Cream yields 2

Ingredients:

4 large bananas 1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup or desired sugar. (Raw, Splendid, Honey,

or any sugar of your choice.

Directions:

1. Peel and slice your bananas into medium slices and load them on a baking sheet. Place in the freezer undisturbed for at least 12 hours.

2. The next day, use a spatula or similar kitchen tool, remove the bananas, and place them in the blender a bit at a time. Add you sugar of choice. Blend well. Use your bananas right away to give you a nicer cream.

3. Place your cream in a suitable container and return to freezer for at least 2-3 hours.

4. Scoop your nice cream and enjoy!

* You can also add other flavors such as berries, chocolate, etc.

Thank You for your love, comments and loyalty. Drop a line to [email protected]

and the last words~”There are only three things women need in life…Food, Wine and Compliments.”~Chris Rock

