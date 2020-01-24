BIATHLON

Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth matched the second-best result of her World Cup biathlon career and went 20 for 20 on the shooting range for the first time, placing sixth in a 15-kilometer individual race Friday in Pokljuka, Slovenia.

Egan’s previous best finish in the individual format – in which competitors get a 1-minute penalty for each missed shot rather than a penalty loop – was 22nd at the 2017 World Championships. Last season, she had a third-place finish in a mass start race in Oslo, Norway, and a sixth-place finish in a pursuit in Pokljuka.

“It’s wonderful to be back in the flower ceremony in Pokljuka, where I reached my first-ever top-six last winter,” said Egan. “I’m extremely happy to have met one of my career goals of hitting 20/20. I told my coach Armin (Auchentaller) this morning that I was going to do it today and he said, ‘Yes you will,’ – so we agreed on the plan. It’s so important to have the right attitude and confidence for shooting and I found that today. This is exactly where I want to be as we head into our final preparations for world championships.”

Only eight competitors in the 100-woman field were perfect on the shooting range. Egan finished 2 minutes, 10.4 seconds behind winner Denise Herrmann of Germany.

Egan’s performance earned her a spot in the 12.5-kilometer mass start on Sunday. She’ll also be part of the U.S. 4×7.5K mixed relay team on Saturday.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Tremont Waters had a near triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals, and Trey Davis scored 29 points off the bench to lead the Maine Red Claws to a 118-114 win over the Long Island Nets in Uniondale, New York.

Yante Maten posted 17 points and eight rebounds, and Romeo Langford scored 11 points.

Justin Anderson led the Nets with 33 points.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Ty Ronning recorded a hat track and Adam Huska made 43 saves as the Maine Mariners rolled to an 8-1 win over the Worcester Railers at Cross Insurance Arena.

Maine broke the game open in the second period, getting goals from Lewis Zerter-Gossage and Greg Chase in addition to Ronning’s second and third goals of the night to make it 6-1.

Ryan Culkin added a goal and two assists.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin mastered a tricky course in Bansko, Bulgaria, to earn her second career downhill victory.

The three-time overall champion from the United States beat Federica Brignone of Italy by 0.18 seconds, with Joana Haehlen of Switzerland five hundredths further back in third.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Kjetil Jansrud used a frenetic run to win a men’s super-G in Kitzbuehel, Austria, for his first victory in 14 months.

The 2014 Olympic champion from Norway finished 0.16 seconds ahead teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Austria’s Matthias Mayer, who shared second place in what was already the fifth tie this season on a men’s World Cup podium.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Madison Chock and Evan Bates took the lead in ice dancing by winning the rhythm dance in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The 2015 U.S. champions are 1.32 points ahead of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue going into Saturday’s free dance.

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker are in third, 5.04 behind.

