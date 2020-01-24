LEWISTON — The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in Room 285 at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, 55 Westminster St., Lewiston.

The speaker will be Holly Ewing, PhD, who serves as a professor of environmental studies as well as the Christian A. Johnson Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies at Bates College.

Ewing has been with Bates College since 2004. She teaches field classes in soils, water, ecosystem ecology and general environmental science. Her research investigates the interconnections among atmospheric, terrestrial, and acquatic ecosystems. She will speak on Lake Auburn health, including the processes of algae growth there.

The club will next meet from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, for an outing where participants may learn to identify the tracks of animals such as moose, fishers, bobcats and coyotes. Those people interested in participating should meet at 8 a.m. at Staples in Lewiston or at the Carver Road entrance to the Woodbury Sanctuary at 8:30 a.m. Dress warmly and wear boots or snowshoes. Call Steve Reed, trip leader, at 207-319-6630 for more information.

