The Giving Tree of Rangeley has completed their service to the community for the 32nd year. With the generous donations from the public and dedicated volunteers this year we were able to support 23 families, 50 plus children and 30 seniors in our community. We work year round but the real work begins the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the lighting of the Giving Tree located at Town Park.

Although, the weather on, November 30, 2019, was in the low teens with flurries, we had close to 75 spectators waiting for the fire engine that brought the Giving Tree Angel, Elf and Santa to the park via the Rangeley Fire Department ladder truck. The Giving Tree Angel, Elli Zietz and the Christmas Elf, Tucker Lemay were randomly chosen from the RLRS first graders that completed a coloring page.

Waiting for them at Town Park were Giving Tree President, Carmen Glidden and Ben Witherill providing the opening remarks and invocation. A musical program was provided, before and after their arrival, by the RLRS and Rangeley Community Chorus under the direction of Mrs. Erin Smith, Coach Tom Danforth, Joe Montimurro and Thad Zmistowski. In addition, to the music, Fire Chief Michael Bacon and Virginia MacFawn addressed the spectators. Thank you to all who took the time to participate thus making the lighting a success!

With a touch of her magic finger the Angel brought the Giving Tree of Rangeley to colorful life with the applause of the crowd. With the snow that had settled on the branches of the tree it was a beautiful sight. After a final sing-a-long the crowd departed and gathered at the Congo Barn for a hot cocoa and cake reception. The children were able to spend time with Santa Claus telling him their hopes and wishes for his Christmas visit. After the final raffle was held the evening was done.

The shopping and wrapping for the Giving Tree volunteers continued until all the children and senior’s gifts were completed. The Seniors were invited to a Social with Santa on a Saturday in December at the Town House to celebrate the season.

The Giving Tree of Rangeley would like to express how grateful we are to all the donors and volunteers that make each year a success for the community. We would also like to thank the management and tellers of the Skowhegan Savings Bank for all their support and in providing us the work space for our organization. Much gratitude to the Franklin Savings Bank, Skowhegan Savings Bank and the Rangeley Public Library for allowing us to have tag trees for the community to assist us with the shopping. As always, we cannot say enough about, the Rangeley Fire and Police Departments, Rangeley Public Works and Linda Dexter of Ecopelagicon for helping us in so many ways. And this year, Jen Farmer and family for providing a wonderful homemade cake for our reception…it was yummy! Thank you all so very much.

We wish you the best of everything in 2020 and hope to see you through the year.

« Previous

Next »