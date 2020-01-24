LEWISTON — Jennifer Pelletier of Poland has assumed a program manager position at Tri-County Mental Health Services after exceeding expectations in her current role as program clinical supervisor of community based services and outpatient counseling in Oxford Hills and Bridgton.

In her role as program manager, Pelletier will oversee behavioral health homes for the agency in Lewiston, Bridgton, Oxford, Farmington and Rumford, as well as overseeing outpatient services in Oxford and Bridgton.

Pelletier has been with Tri-County Mental Health Services since 2013 when she earned her master’s degree in professional counseling at Grand Canyon University. Her bachelor’s degrees are in sociology

and criminal justice from Trinity College.

Pelletier started her career as a multi-systemic therapist, providing family-orientated, home-based therapy for children, adolescents and families affected by emotional and behavioral difficulties. She is also a committee member of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Oxford County.

