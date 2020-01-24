HELP, Helping Elders Live in Place, a program of Rangeley Health and Wellness, is pleased to announce that the Winter Senior Socials are back! Come join for a cup of coffee and a treat, or some hot soup for lunch. All are welcome to join us in the Undercroft of the Church of the Good Shepherd every Thursday from 10:00am to 2:00pm, January through March. Cribbage, chess, checkers, puzzles, board games, knitting circles, sharing stories, music and activities will warm the heart and be the perfect anecdote to cabin fever. Good friends, laughter, conversation and a fire blazing in the hearth await you. This program is generously funded by Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Rotary. Come alone or bring a friend and share a hot meal we us; we would love to see you!
Other HELP programs include Neighbors Calling Neighbors, a phone service for home bound seniors, and HELP Adult Respite Care, a day program for functionally and/or cognitively impaired seniors. If you would like more information about HELP or any of the senior programs that they provide, please visit our website at www.rrhwp.org or give us a call at 864-4397 ext. 4.
