CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alicia Keys, 39; Mia Kirshner, 45; Ana Ortiz, 49; Jenifer Lewis, 63.
Happy Birthday: Remain cool, calm and in control this year. Take a serious look at what’s happened in the past, and consider how you want to transpose your life into something that brings you happiness and satisfaction. Don’t get angry over what has come and gone. Take the experience and turn it into a fresh start. Added discipline will encourage success. Your numbers are 5, 12, 23, 30, 36, 44, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Volunteer your help. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty stop you from moving forward with your plans. If you pursue your goals, you will have no regret, and it may prompt someone you love to aspire to keep up with you. 4 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t be too trusting or feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Take any uncertainty you are feeling as a sign that you need more time to figure out what you want to do next. 2 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Embrace what’s doable, not a pie-in-the-sky idea that someone offers. Rely on your intelligence to help you pick what’s best for you. Your life goals are reachable, so don’t waste your time trying to achieve someone else’s dream. 5 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal gain will unfold if you are patient and take care of all the details yourself. Consider what you have invested in who you depend on the most and where you see yourself heading. Everything will fall into place. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be pressured by what you want to do and what you should do. A personal challenge will surface due to a lack of open communication. Sharing your feelings may be difficult, but once you do, you will feel better. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t get tangled up in gossip, someone else’s business or situations that are risky. You have more options than you realize. Slow down, think matters through and focus on positive personal changes instead of trying to alter someone else. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a networking or brainstorming session with someone you respect for their input, opinion or the intimacy you share. Love and romance are featured and will improve your relationship as well as your future. 5 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opposition will stifle your productivity. Listen to what others say, but don’t conform to what someone wants if it means giving up something you want. Relax with someone you love and trust, and you’ll figure out what’s best for you. 2 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your free-spirited nature will take over, turning you into a crowd-pleaser. Before you become too accommodating, consider who will be the recipient of your personal information. Think twice before you bare your soul. Protect your reputation. 4 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep plugging away at what you are trying to achieve until you feel satisfied with the results. Presenting or promoting your plans too soon will give the competition a chance to steal your ideas and your thunder. Focus on perfection and originality. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more energy into your plans, and you will outdo anyone who challenges you. Don’t feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Do only what feels right. Turn an emotional moment into something memorable. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A fresh look at an old idea will spark your imagination. Don’t flaunt what you’ve accomplished. Expect someone to be jealous of you or what you have. There is always room for improvement, so don’t let your success go to your head. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are intuitive, conscientious and talented. You are a creative dreamer.
