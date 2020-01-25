MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 93, THOMAS 69: Terion Moss put up 31 points as the Beavers (15-3, 6-0 NAC) defeated the Terriers (12-7, 6-2) in Waterville.

Riley Robinson notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the UMaine-Farmington, which won its 11th consecutive game.

Lovegeurson Fleurine and Zach Mackinnon each scored 14 points for Thomas.

UMBC 63, MAINE 53: Andrew Fleming scored 18 points but the Black Bears (6-15, 2-5 AE) fell on the road to the Retrievers (9-12, 2-4) in Baltimore, Maryland.

Maine led 31-28 at halftime, but their shooting went cold in the second half. Nedeljko Prijovic posted eight points, four rebounds, and a pair of blocks and steals.

K.J. Jackson scored 16 points, a high for UMBC, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists. L.J. Owens chipped in with 15 points.

TUFTS 76, BATES 72: Tyler Aronson hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and Carson Cohen hit a pair of foul shots as the Jumbos (14-3, 4-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (9-2, 2-2) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Eric Savage had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Tufts. Luke Rogers added 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Stephon Baxter had 28 points for Bates, while Tom Coyne added 15, and Kody Greenhalgh and Jeff Spellman each had 11.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 58, THOMAS 53: The Beavers rallied back in the second half to pull of a thrilling conference win over the Terriers in Waterville.

Alex Bessey paced UMaine-Farmington with 17 points. Page Brown added 10, while McKenna Brodeur contributed eight points and 12 rebounds.

Karli Stubbs, who played at Edward Little High School, led Thomas with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

TUFTS 65, BATES 49: Erica DeCandido scored 16 points and Emily Briggs 15 as the Jumbos (18-0, 4-0 NESCAC), the top-ranked team in the country, beat the Bobcats (9-8, 1-3) in Lewiston.

Mia Roy had 22 points, Meghan Graff 11 and Melanie Binkhorst 10 for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE 73, WESTERN CONNECTICUT 62: Former Lewiston High School standout Victoria Harris scored 20 points and Jackie Luckhardt added 17 as the Huskies (9-9, 4-5 Little East Conference) beat the Colonials (6-12, 1-8) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Morgan Eliasen, another Lewiston alum, had 10 rebounds.

Genesis Torres scored 14 points and Susuna Alemeida 11 for Western Connecticut.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, BOSTON COLLEGE 2, OT: Patrick Shea scored in overtime to give the Black Bears (12-9-4, 6-7-2 HEA) their fifth consecutive win over the Eagles (15-7-0, 9-5-0) in Chesnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Mitchell Fossier and Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi also scored for Maine.

Boston College’s goals were scored by Julius Mattila and Graham McPhee.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 5, MAINE 2: The Huskies (14-11-1) scored three times in the first period and beat the Black Bears (10-12-5) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Catherine Crawley scored twice for UConn, while Viki Harkness, Taylor Wabick and Natalie Snodgrass also scored.

Celine Tedenby and Ida Kuoppala scored for Maine.

