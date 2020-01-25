AUBURN – A longtime K-9 member of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department died unexpectedly Saturday evening.
The Sheriff’s Department wrote on its Facebook page Saturday that Bosco, a 10-year-old German shepherd that has been assigned to Sgt. Jon Guay since 2010, began experiencing medical issues earlier that morning.
Bosco was rushed to the emergency veterinarian, where he passed away.
“Bosco has been a tremendous asset to our agency and the citizens of Androscoggin County,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote. “K-9 Bosco, your shift here is now done. You will not be forgotten.”
The Sheriff’s Department purchased Bosco at North American K-9 Services in East Hampton, Connecticut, with money from a justice assistance grant.
