AUBURN – Elaine A. Berube, 82, of Auburn, passed away at St Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was born in Van Buren, Maine, on Nov. 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Nazaire and Alfreda (Bell) Cyr. Elaine was educated in the Lewiston school system and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955. She married Raynald G. Berube on April 23, 1960, and was blessed with six children. She spent many years as a homemaker, raising her children, before returning to her primary occupation as a bookkeeper. Over the years she worked at Ward Brothers, Androscoggin County Courthouse, Marcotte Nursing Home, and a number of law firms, most recently for Andrucki & Associates before she retired. She worked diligently to ensure her children had every opportunity to attend college. She enjoyed knitting and frequently knitted hats and mittens for elementary school children. She also loved watching Jeopardy.Elaine is survived by her six children, Thomas R. Berube and his wife Amy of Valparaiso, Ind., Cheryl A. Bowring and her husband Kenneth of Vassalboro, Keith A. Berube of Orono, Rodney J. Berube of Mansfield, Mass., Dee-Ann M. Covington and her husband Paul of Glen Allen, Va., and Christopher R. Berube of Auburn; three brothers, Eugene Cyr of Sabattus, Victor Cyr and his wife Sharon of Warner Robins, Ga., and David Cyr of Lewiston, three sisters, Nancy Henaire of Biddeford, Vivian Cyr of Lewiston, and Mona Bosse and her husband Paul of Peoria, Ariz., two sisters-in-law, Anita Poliquin of Lewiston, Bernadette Cyr of Lewiston; her 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Joshua, Steven, Michelle, Kathryn, Nathan, David, Jennifer, Beth, Peter, and Melanie; her five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Raynald G. Berube, her companion Robert C. Sweet, her brothers Gilman Cyr and Daniel Cyr, her sister Jeanine (Cyr) Seversike, and her brothers- and sisters-in-law Robert Poliquin, Normand and Monique Rivard, James and Pauline Rioux, Carroll Seversike, Irene Cyr, Leo and Bernadette Gagne, and Gilbert and Collette Berube.The family wishes to thank the nurses of St Mary’s Regional Medical Center ICU for their loving care over the past two weeks.Visitation will be held Monday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p,m, at The Fortin Group Lewiston. Please visit ww.thefortingrouplewiston.com for Mass of Christian Burial information and to leave heart felt messages and memories for the family.Arrangements under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in her memory to:

American Lung Association 55 West Wacker Dr. Suite 1150 Chicago, IL 60601 or at lung.org

