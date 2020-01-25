Androscoggin County

• Joshua Richie, 31 of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 8:41 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Webster and Pine streets in Livermore Falls.

• Jeremy Brooks, 46 of Sumner, on outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees, 2:52 p.m. Saturday on Auburn Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Timothy Viens, 36 of Lewiston, on charges of assault and violating conditions of release, 1:20 p.m. Saturday at 60 Court St.

Lewiston

• Max Gbetibouo, 46 of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for operating without a license, 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the ACME Club on Park Street.

• Beth Perfect, 34 of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:04 a.m. Saturday at 28 Bartlett St.

• Diane Larson, 46 of Buckfield, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:42 a.m. Saturday at the Ramada Inn.

• Abdulrazak Hussein, 33 of Lewiston, an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 6:44 a.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street.