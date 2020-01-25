OLD ORCHARD BEACH — For the fourth straight summer, wrestlers will take over The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach as the Rumble at The Ballpark presented by Moriarty Electric is returning to the historic stadium on July 25-July 26.

The event will once again feature a high school and college tournament on Saturday, July 25, but this year there will also be a Rumble at The Ballpark youth tournament on Sunday, July 26.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Rumble at The Ballpark for another year, and we are really excited to expand into the youth level,” said Rumble at The Ballpark founder and tournament director Pat McDonald. “The first three years have been really successful, but we always heard from youth parents about how they wanted their young wrestlers to get the same opportunity as the older wrestlers — and now we are making that a reality.”

Over the first three years, the Rumble at The Ballpark — which is sponsored by Moriarty Electric in Eliot, Maine — has drawn nearly 300 wrestlers to Old Orchard Beach.

The high school tournament is for wrestlers who will be in 8-12th grade in the 2020-2021 school year. Wrestlers looking to compete in the college tournament don’t have to currently be on a college wrestling team.

The youth tournament will be for wrestlers from pre-K through seventh grade in the 2020-2021 school year. There will be a 200-wrestler limit for the event.

There will also be a clinic held before the youth tournament on Sunday. The clinic will be led by former University of Buffalo wrestler Colt Cotten, who qualified for the NCAA Division I tournament while competing for the Bulls. He was also a four-time high school state medalist in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to have Colt join us for another year. He was an outstanding wrestler at the high school and college level and now spends his time helping wrestlers throughout Maine,” said McDonald.

The costs for the high school and college tournaments are $30 if wrestlers sign up before June 1. After that, the cost will be $40 per wrestler.

At the youth level, the costs will be $30 for tournament only; $20 for clinic only or $40 for both clinic and tournament until June 1. After that, the costs will be $40 for tournament only; $20 for clinic only or $50 for both clinic and tournament.

The Rumble at The Ballpark will once again give out commemorative baseball bats to all champions. Second-and-third place finishers will receive medals.

Wrestlers can register for the tournament by going to https://form.jotform.com/90333372046148

For more information, contact McDonald at [email protected] or go to the Rumble at The Ballpark Facebook page.

