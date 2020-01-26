Triston Walker, 21, Kingfield, passing stopped school bus on May 21, filed.

Walter Nichols, 62, Farmington, aggravated assault, illegal possession of firearm, two counts domestic violence assault and assault on June 17, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, third charge found guilty, fourth charge found guilty, fifth charge found guilty.

Zackary P. Moore, 34, Hampden, violating protection from abuse order on June 14, dismissed.

Carol L. Mack Frost, 62, Dallas Plantation, violating condition of release on May 7, dismissed.

Dakota Lagasse, 26, Jay, failure to report on May 19, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Edmund E. Houle, 43, Wilton, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, restitution $120, second charge dismissed.

Ernest R. Hutchins Jr., 40, Fairfield, operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on June 18, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge found guilty, fined $500, third charge dismissed.

Kya R. Ruprecht, 19, Farmington, criminal mischief on May 17, dismissed.

Carol L. Mack Frost, 62, Dallas Plantation, violating condition of release on June 7, dismissed.

Nickolas L. McGrane, 30, Weld, assault and violating condition of release on May 25, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days, second charge dismissed.

Ezekiel Solis, 24, New Vineyard, operating under the influence on June 18, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Adam B. Carrick, 37, Houlton, criminal trespass on May 25, dismissed.

Barry F. Brown, 56, Wilton, violating condition of release on June 22, dismissed.

Nathan Blake, 31, Portland, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on June 23, dismissed.

Ryan R. Leclair, 23, York, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on June 23, first charge dismissed.

Lisa Brynildsen, 40, Stratton, violating condition of release on June 20, dismissed.

Jacqueline D. Gavett, 49, Wilton, violating condition of release on June 22, dismissed.

Tasha M. Sampson, 34, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 27, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year.

Kenneth C. Johnson, 52, Industry, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked on June 28, first charge found guilty, fined $1,100, sentenced to 30 days, license suspended six years, registration suspended, second charge dismissed.

Christopher L. Walker, 41, Farmington, two counts domestic violence assault, priors, on June 27, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Layne A. Burgess, 24, Phillips, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on June 27, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Logan S. Welch, 24, Jay, operating under the influence on June 29, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Michael E. Worth, 33, Leeds, domestic violence assault on June 30, dismissed.

Kristan Powers, 25, New Sharon, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass on July 7, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $100.

Michael B. Hamilton, 24, New Sharon, two counts operating under the influence, prior, on July 7, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

John A. Barnes III, 30, Chesterville, operating under the influence and violating condition of release on July 1, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Lisa Brynildsen, 40, Eustis, violating condition of release on July 7, dismissed.

Jennifer Archer, 43, Carrabassett Valley, criminal mischief on July 5, dismissed.

Jackie L. Smith, 38, Dallas Plantation, operating under the influence, failure to stop for officer and motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 8, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Devin S. Aldrich, 27, Jay, assault on June 11, filed with no cost.

Tyler J. Chute, 18, Livermore, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on June 10, found guilty, fined $400.

Andrew E. Cooke, 19, Columbus, Ohio, driving to endanger on June 16, dismissed.

Christopher F. Conley, 43, Woodbridge, Vt., fishing without valid license on June 19, found guilty, fined $100.

Jonathan B. Jordan, 17, Kingfield, failure to register vehicle on May 31, dismissed.

Brent R. Larson, 44, Kingfield, outdoor burning violation on June 9, filed.

Dean R. Hall, 51, Wilton, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water on June 18, found guilty, fined $100.

Eugene Murdock II, 33, Farmington, operating after license suspension on July 10, found guilty, fined $150.

Michael S. Maillet, 28, Chesterville, operating vehicle without license on May 25, dismissed.

Joshua P. Robison, 40, Strong, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 26, found guilty, fined $250.

April M. Blouin, 44, Farmington, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on May 30, found guilty, fined $350.

Jason J. Gibbs, 47, Livermore, theft by services on June 16, filed.

Brandice Dotolo, 37, New Portland, failure to make oral or written accident report on May 31, found guilty, fined $250.

Jeremy J. Fagre, 43, Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth on June 28, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Bridgette D. Gervais, 40, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 25, dismissed.

Zackary P. Moore, 34, Hampden, assault on April 18, dismissed.

Charles E. Greenough, 36, Farmington, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on July 11, charges dismissed.

James R. Doyle, 35, Strong, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 3, found guilty, fined $250.

Neil Smith, 23, Lisbon, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on July 13, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Martin Farrington, 44, Jay, two counts violating condition of release on July 14, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, second charge dismissed.

Dylan P. McNamara, 39, Anson, operating under the influence on July 14, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Andrew L. McGrath, 29, Jay, operating under the influence on July 12, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended to 150 days.

Woodrow T. Rose, 52, Phillips, criminal mischief on July 12, found guilty, fined $500.

Logan J. Hader, 21, Farmington, failure to make oral or written accident report on June 15, filed.

Monica A. Rollins, 38, Wilton, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on June 14, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Brandon E. Ryder, 36, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 5, found guilty, fined $250.

Alec Salvati, 40, Dixfield, attaching false plates on July 1, found guilty, fined $150.

Adam Turner, 36, Poland, fishing without valid license on June 22, found guilty, fined $100.

Amy Deermount, 32, Wilton, domestic violence assault, priors, on July 19, dismissed.

Benjamin E. Savage, 26, New Sharon, burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 1, 2012, all charges dismissed.

Ian L. Hersom, 31, New Vineyard, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, on July 15, found guilty, fined $250.

Billie Lee Richards, 42, Winslow, driving to endanger on July 20, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Sara A. Welch, 31, Jay, domestic violence assault on July 21, dismissed.

Steven D. Brennan, 72, Industry, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on July 20, found guilty, fined $150.

Travis K. Greenman, 35, Farmington, two counts operating under the influence and motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on June 14, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

David W. Landry, 34, Amity, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 9, found guilty, fined $500.

Albert Lord, 31, Farmington, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and operating vehicle without license on July 2, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Noah Stanley, 29, Wilton, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and operating vehicle without license on June 3, charges dismissed.

Florian J. Sinclair, 26, Wyman, failure to make oral or written accident report on May 26, found guilty, fined $300.

Kyle A. Walker, 22, Livermore Falls, failure to make oral or written accident report and operating while license suspended or revoked on June 15, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Justin Ridley, 36, Dixfield, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on July 24, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300, restitution $208.33.

April M. Simonds, 38, Livermore Falls, trafficking in prison contraband on July 11, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Justin C. Kendall, 39, Farmington, criminal attempt on July 11, found guilty, sentenced to 96 hours.

Jason A. Capponi, 35, Wilton, criminal trespass on July 4, found guilty, fined $200.

Adam Menard, 30, Coplin Plantation, cruelty to animals on June 19, dismissed.

Kelly B. Menard, 52, Coplin Plantation, cruelty to animals on June 19, dismissed.

Chad J. Oliver, 35, Wilton, assault on June 27, found guilty, fined $500.

Kelsi M. Heikkinen, 32, Jay, operating under the influence on April 13, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Kermit A. Clements Jr., 46, Wilton, assault on July 5, found guilty, fined $300.

Brent A. Freve, 26, Lewiston, criminal mischief on July 28, dismissed.

Nashoba W. Cote, 21, Eustis, two counts operating under the influence on July 23, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher B. Gray, 28, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on July 27, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Caleb H. Walters, 21, Industry, two counts operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on July 26, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Phillip Webb, 43, Jay, domestic violence assault on July 30, found guilty, fined $500.

Ronald Elliott, 67, Strong, violating condition of release on Aug. 3, found guilty, fined $250.

Joseph A. Weymouth, 48, Randolph, operating under the influence, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, and motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 3, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to five days, license suspended 150 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to five days, third charge dismissed.

Joseph Boothby, 30, Livermore, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 7, dismissed.

Samuel C. White, 21, Jay, operating under the influence on Aug. 4, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

John M. Neary, 22, Farmington, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Aug. 4, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Nathan D. Lovejoy, 27, Wilton, two counts operating ATV under the influence over 21 on Aug. 1, first charge dismissed, second charge fined $400.

Derek Campbell, 34, Wilton, criminal mischief and obstructing report of crime on Aug. 8, charges dismissed.

Andrea O. Velez Hampton, 23, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 4, found guilty, fined $250.

Travis R. Gordon, 27, Farmington, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor on July 18, found guilty, fined $1,000.

Stacey Reeves, 31, Livermore Falls, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on July 10, found guilty, fined $100.

Zackary A. Delano, 17, Wilton, driving to endanger on July 23, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Cory Ridlon, 45, Winthrop, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water on July 14, found guilty, fined $100.

Tyler R. Linscott, 26, Portland, operating vehicle without license on July 10, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

James R. Doyle, 35, Strong, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 25, found guilty, fined $250.

Brandon C. Moody, 23, Industry, operating ATV under the influence over 21 and violating suspended or revoked license on May 27, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Hibaq Yusuf, 30, Auburn, criminal mischief on July 19, dismissed.

Casey L. Braley, 27, Phillips, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 26, found guilty, fined $400.

Christopher Couture, 24, Farmington, violating condition of release on July 21, found guilty, fined $250.

Travis L. Gourley, 27, Harmony, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and operating while license suspended or revoked on June 14, first charge found guilty, fined $350, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Cory J. Hutchinson, 33, Wilton, violating condition of release and displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Aug. 12, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 days.

Chad Goodhart, 29, Chesterville, violating condition of release on Aug. 13, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Adam J. Bailey, 34, Farmington, operating under the influence on Aug. 10, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Roger J. Ames, 56, Weld, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Aug. 14, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Miguel M. Visuano, 34, Strong, domestic violence assault, priors, on Aug. 4, dismissed.

Aaron G. McKusick, 45, Skowhegan, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 14, found guilty, fined $400.

Roger J. Ames, 56, Weld, violating condition of release on Aug. 17, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Eric Greene, 31, Auburn, fishing without valid license on July 20, found guilty, fined $100.

Jody Morris, 43, Washington Township, trafficking in prison contraband on July 29, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

James W. Sweet, 72, Farmington, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Aug. 17, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Robin D. Cobb, 47, Wilton, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Aug. 21, dismissed.

Barry F. Brown, 56, Wilton, violating condition of release on July 17, dismissed.

Jarrod S. Weatherby, 22, Windham, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 9, found guilty, fined $350.

Joseph N. Burkhalter, 24, Livermore Falls, operating vehicle without license on July 11, found guilty, fined $100.

Korey J. Lizine, 48, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 2, found guilty, fined $250.

Myra F. Vinton, 60, Starks, operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on June 29, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 30 days.

Darrus O. Grate, 30, Phippsburg, operating under the influence on Aug. 25, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Andrew Small, 18, Jay, failure to stop for officer, driving to endanger and motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 20, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $350.

Larry T. Musser, 52, Bloomingdale, N.J., fishing without valid license on July 31, found guilty, fined $100.

Derek Campbell, 34, Wilton, aggravated assault, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and assault on Aug. 28, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to 30 days, license suspended one year, fourth charge found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended, sentenced to 30 days.

Brent A. Freve, 26, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on Aug. 29, first charge found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to 24 hours, second charge dismissed.

Dustin Towers, 31, Jay, harassment and violating condition of release on Aug. 24, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Philip Hutchins, 36, Jay, violating protection for abuse order and violating condition of release on Aug. 30, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Lori Hilderbran, 46, Jay, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Sept. 3, charges dismissed.

Carrie T. Masse, 36, Temple, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 30, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Kaylee Bilodeau, 21, Farmington, two counts operating under the influence on Aug. 28, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

James V. James, 59, Industry, operating under the influence on Aug. 31, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Gregory J. Williams, 66, Farmington, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Aug. 31, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Johnathan Leblanc, 29, Bennington, VT, two counts driving under the influence on Sept. 1, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, licensed suspended 150 days.

Shaun S. Clancy, 27, Watertown, Mass., operating under the influence on Aug. 26, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Theodore F. Ellis Jr., 48, Castine, two counts operating under the influence on Aug. 26, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Taylor J. Capaldi, 27, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 3, found guilty, fined $250.

Korey J. Lizine, 48, Wilton, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Sept. 11, dismissed.

Andre W. Bernier, 34, Gorham, operating under the influence on Sept. 14, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brandon Gray, 36, Jay, domestic violence assault on Sept. 3, found guilty, sentenced 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Michael C. Thurston, 31, St. Albans, operating under the influence on Sept. 8, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Michael T. Martin, 39, Topsfield, Mass., fishing without valid license on July 27, found guilty, fined $100.

Cherith Andresen, 41, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 24, found guilty, fined $100.

Cherith Andresen, 41, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 16, found guilty, fined $250.

Michael R. Koob, 53, Oquossoc, burning prohibited material on Aug. 17, found guilty, fined $100.

Dane S. Kaiser, 40, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 19, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Alex Whitney, 18, Madison, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 28, found guilty, fined $100.

Joseph Boothby, 30, Livermore, violating condition of release on Aug. 19, dismissed.

Aaron J. Barker, 37, Avon, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 25, found guilty, fined $500.

Thomas R. Barker, 50, New Vineyard, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 14, found guilty, fined $500.

Lisa Brynildsen, 40, Eustis, violating condition of release on Aug. 20, dismissed.

Michael E. Child, 56, Mexico, cultivating marijuana and criminal trespass on Aug. 26, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Tony S. Tyler, 57, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 4, found guilty, fined $250.

Ronald W. Lapoint, 61, Mexico, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 20, dismissed.

Gordon Cote, 40, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 9, dismissed.

Chad Stone, 38, Mechanic Falls, violating condition of release and attaching false plates on Aug. 16, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

James A. Daviau, 30, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 18, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

David Nelson III, 31, Farmington, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Sept. 18, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Danielle M. Lavertu, 43, Carrabassett Valley, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury on Aug. 20, found guilty, fined $700.

Michael D. Rice, 59, Strong, burning prohibited material on Aug. 16, found guilty, fined $100.

Decodah K. Brown, 24, Kingfield, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 14, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Miguel C. Matos Magrass, 35, Roxbury, Mass., disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Aug. 11, filed.

James D. McEntee, 71, West Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 12, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $30.

Jason K. Ouellette, 42, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 31, found guilty, fined $100.

Kelly J. Sabin, 51, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 21, found guilty, restitution $7.65, unconditional discharge.

Thomas P. Sullivan, 37, Temple, assault on Aug. 23, filed with no cost.

Janessa Thomas, 29, Phillips, furnishing liquor to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child and violating condition of release on June 27, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $250 with all suspended.

Steven B. Blair, 55, Jay, domestic violence assault, priors, on Sept. 7, and domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing , priors, on Sept. 17, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months, third charge dismissed.

Dylan Edwards, 22, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 21, dismissed.

Zackary P. Moore, 34, Hampden, violating protection from abuse order on July 21, dismissed.

