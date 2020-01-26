The Maine Nordiques leave Fairbanks winless as the Ice Dogs swept the weekend series with a 6-2 NAHL win Saturday night at the Big Dipper Arena.

Adam Eisele paced Fairbanks with two goals, while Lucas Erickson had a goal and two assists.

Fairbanks (30-9-3, 63 points) jumped out to a 2-0 lead four minutes into the game. Erickson found the back of net at the 2:19 mark and Eisele later made it 2-0.

Tristan Thibeault scored his first goal of the season for Nordiques (17-24-2, 36 points) five-plus minutes into the first period. The goal was set up by Lewiston’s Cole Ouellette.

Tyler Deweese stretched the Ice Dogs’ advantage to 3-1 with 4:30 remaining in the opening frame.

Eisele notched his second tally of the game in the first minute of the second period to give Fairbanks a 4-1 lead.

Luke Ciolli also beat Nordiques goalie Avery Sturtz (32 saves) in the middle of the second period, extending Fairbanks’ lead to four goals.

Maine defenseman Ethan Prout stopped the bleeding, beating Fairbanks’ goalie Mattias Sholl (21 saves) for a goal that cut the Nordiques’ deficit to 5-2. Isaiah Fox and Kevin Pitts set the goal up.

Laker Aldridge made Fairbanks’ cushion 6-2 with less than nine minutes to play in the third period to cap the scoring.

Both teams struggled on the power play, as the Ice Dogs went 0-for-7 and the Nordiques 0-for-3.

The Nordiques return home Friday and Saturday (7 p.m. faceoffs both days) to host the New Jersey Titans, the NAHL East Division’s first-place team.

