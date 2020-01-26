BANGOR — The University of Maryland-Baltimore County dominated the paint to snap Maine’s 21-game home conference winning streak with a 74-54 win at the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday.

Maine’s Dor Saar led all scorers with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting with five triples and four assists. The point total marked Saar’s 38th double-digit scoring performance over her career and fourth time she’s bested 20 points in a single game. Kelly Fogarty finished with 10 points while Maddy McVicar turned in eight points and three boards.

The Black Bears, who trailed by 20 to UMBC, were able to cut the deficit down to five in the second half but ultimately were unable to take the lead,

The difference came inside where UMBC captured a 42-20 advantage on the boards and outscored Maine 46-20 in the paint. Te’yJah Oliver paced the Retrievers with a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Maine Nordiques 7, Maine Wild 0: Michael Keller scored a pair of goals as the L/A Nordiques cruised to a 7-0 win over the Maine Wild in NA3HL hockey action at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Sam Frechette added a goal and two assists for the Nordiques

