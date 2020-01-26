If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/ Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

 

 

Mystery Photo for January 26, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal      

We had dozens of people correctly identify last week’s mystery photo of a giant barn on the Sawyer Road in Greene.  Most knew it was owned by local developer, George Schott.  Some entrants mentioned that they have gone to horse shows there in the past.  Several pointed out the photographer was in the parking lot of the Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Memorial Building.  A handful mentioned the giant Pegasus on the side of the barn is the trademark of Mobil Oil.  Our winner, Mary Bussell, of Lewiston, knows the property well as she was friends with the daughter of the original owner of the property, Robert Sawyer.  Bussell remembers skating on the pond just down the hill from the barn “a few decades back”  that has mostly grown over now.  The Sawyer property extended all the way up to what is now Vista of Maine where there was a small schoolhouse long ago.

