WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Brandon A. Stanhope passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 24, 2020 in Williamsburg, Va. at the age of 47. Born in Lewiston on April 18, 1972, he was the son of Graydon and Linda Stanhope.

He grew up on Strickland Loop Road in East Livermore and attended school in Livermore Falls. A 1990 graduate of Livermore Falls High School, and a very proud Andie, Brandon was known for his love of sports, participating in football, skiing and baseball. He loved being outside, going for bike rides and taking long walks. He was a people person known for his practical jokes and will be remembered for his larger than life personality.

Brandon was hardworking, dedicated and highly regarded in the automotive industry. He led many fundraisers for local events and charities, including Trails for Youth and Toys for Tots. Most recently, he was the General Manager for CMA Williamsburg Ford, where he loved what he did and was so proud of his team.

He was predeceased by his father, Graydon Stanhope of Livermore Falls.

Brandon is survived by the love of his life, Angela and their daughter, Averie; along with his son, Payton Stanhope, and daughter, Kaitlyn Stanhope (Brandon loved his kids to the moon and back); his mother, Linda Stanhope of Livermore Falls; sister, Wanda Siddiq and her husband, Omar Siddiq of Fairfax, Va.; and sister, Laurie Therrien of Livermore Falls. Brandon leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A visitation will on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, Va. The service will follow immediately after. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

« Previous