AUBURN – George L. Veilleux, 63, a resident of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 at the Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Lewiston, Jan, 8, 1957, the son of the late Laurent E. and Marine (Gagne) Veilleux.

He began his education at the former St. Joseph’s School in Lewiston, graduated in 1975 from Lewiston High School. He continued his education receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maine in Orono, a Master of Science in administration from USM, Master of Science degree in speech pathology from UNH.

George began his professional career as a speech pathologist in the Lewiston school department. Later he became assistant principal of McMahon Elementary School, then became assistant curriculum director, special education director, and title one coordinator, all within the Lewiston school department. He accomplished his goal of bettering the educational opportunities for Lewiston students before retiring in 2016.

He was an avid animal lover, enjoyed gardening and painting water colors. He also enjoyed reading and most importantly he enjoyed his family.

Survivors include one brother, Gary Veilleux and wife Lynne of Augusta, one sister, Marine Shea and husband, Richard of Lewiston; one aunt, Beulah Smith of Lewiston; two nieces, Michelle Lowery and husband Brian, and Marianne Veilleux, three nephews, Michael Veilleux, Joshua Shea and wife Melissa, their children, Katrielle Lambert, and Kaden Shea, and Patrick Shea and wife Nancy and their son, Teddy. Also a special cousin, Kelly Rich and many other cousins.

George wanted to acknowledge his many friends and they know who they are, who also became his family.

Special thanks to the oncology staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and the palliative care nurse, Jackie.

Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday Jan. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Burial will be held privately in the spring.

