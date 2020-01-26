GREENE – Raymond Gerard Champagne Jr. passed away at home from a sudden cardiac event on Jan. 22 2020. Raymond was the son of the late Raymond and Janice Champagne on August 23 1977.

He went through the Oak Hill School system graduating in 1995. He went on to work for Hannaford for a short time, then moved on to work at Lee Auto Mall, and most recently worked at Emerson Toyota in Auburn as their auto parts manager for 17 years.

Raymond enjoyed his Sunday night Pats games, Red Sox’s, Celtics and Bruins. The one rule with Raymond was do not disturb when Any sports game was on. He took great pride in coaching his nephew’s hockey teams. The one thing he loved more then his sports teams were his two beautiful little girls. Ray loved animals especially his two dogs Baxter and Molly.

Raymond was full of life, the most humble about life no matter what was going on with his, along with being grateful. His sense of humor could make a dark time brighter. He was always was quick with his words and making people laugh.

He was predeceased by both his parents Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Champagne; grandparents Rachel Rioux and Edward Champagne, Dorothy and John Hesketh; and his beloved golden retriever Chewy.

He is survived by two daughters Maddison Faye Champagne and Lily Ray Champagne, and their mother Jody Simpson; his two sisters Tammy Randall and Lorrie Champagne; hIs nieces Olivia Randall, Courtney Cabral and nephews, Jody Cabral, Justin Cabral, Murphy Randall; aunt Nadine Bosse, aunt Connie Beaudoin, uncle Norm Rioux, aunt Lucy Rioux; and many cousins. Also by special friends Marty Mailhot, Adam Wysocki and Ryan Gagnon, PJ Michaud, and former brothers-in-law, Bruce Cabral and Jeremy Randall

Special thanks to the Greene Fire Rescue and the Maine State Police for their quick response and compassion towards our family during this tragic event.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group in Auburn on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at The Fortin Group in Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn. Please visit www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heart felt memories or messages for the family.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to the Androscoggin Greater Animal Shelter

in memory of Raymond

