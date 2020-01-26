Jan. 26, 1739: The Massachusetts General Court, having received a petition on the subject the previous year, incorporates Brunswick as the 11th town in Maine, which then was part of Massachusetts.

The town holds six town meetings in 1739 and allocates 153 pounds and 15 shillings for expenses in the town budget. The town’s voters also consider, but take no action upon, a proposal to control the local wolf population.

Brunswick, while still a town today, is Maine’s eighth-most-populous municipality, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, and therefore larger than several of Maine’s incorporated cities.

Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]

