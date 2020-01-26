The Senate is tasked with deciding the guilt or innocence of President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial. All senators took an oath to be impartial in their deliberations. There is no question the majority cannot say with a straight face that they will be.

I find it disturbing that so many, on both sides, are making public comments about how they will vote without hearing any trial testimony. It seems to be a total breach of trust by Sen. Mitch McConnell that he is coordinating with Trump on the trial.

All the senators took an oath to uphold the Constitution. They are supposed to put the good of the country ahead of their personal positions and feelings. One of the most important concerns of the Founding Fathers was interference in our government by foreign powers.

It is difficult to fathom that people cannot at least see the possibility that this is what Trump did. It is not unreasonable that senators hear all the information, including new revelations of the past couple of weeks.

President Bill Clinton lied about sex. His actions did not endanger our security. Asking a foreign government to help and interfere in U.S. elections endangers not just our security but the foundation of our democracy.

Keeping an open mind and at least attempting to be impartial is necessary to keep from making a mockery of our principles and democracy.

Stan Tetenman, Poland