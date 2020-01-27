WEST PARIS (WGME) — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two persons of interest after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in West Paris in the area of Jackson Crossing Road.

Deputies found one man who had been shot in the chest.

He was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center.

Deputies say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. His name has not been released.

Deputies are searching for two persons of interest, 39-year-old John Crouch and 39-year-old Angelique Henderson.

Both are from the Paris area, and were last seen in the company of the victim.

The pair may be armed.

If you have any information, please call the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 743-9554

