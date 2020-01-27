BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre will hold local children’s auditions for both “Frozen, Jr.” and “The Sound of Music.” Both auditions will be held at 22 Elm St.

Auditions for “Frozen, Jr.” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, with call backs at 3 p.m if selected. The audition is for children ages 8 to 18 (cannot turn 19 during the period of April 6 to July 20). Rehearsals will be held April 6 to July 6 (approximate dates, week of April 20 off, with performances on July 20). All roles are available and the show will be cast only with local children.

Child actors should prepare a 16 bar cut (less than one min.) that best shows ability and range; must bring headshot and resume, and sheet music printed and clearly marked. Pianist will be present. This is an open call audition. Come early to sign up and be seen in order of sign-up sheet.

Auditions for “The Sound of Music” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, with call backs at 2 p.m. if selected. The audition is for children ages 8 to 17. Rehearsals run June 27 to July 15, with performances July 15 to Aug. 1.

Child actors should prepare a 16 bar cut (less than one min.) that best shows ability and range; must bring headshot and resume, and sheet music printed and clearly marked. Pianist will be present. This is an open call audition. Come early to sign up and be seen in order of sign-up sheet.

Maine State Music Theatre is a professional summer theater celebrating its 62nd season of Broadway quality musicals at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin Campus. For more information and details, visit www.msmt.org or email [email protected]

