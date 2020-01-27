Central Maine Medical Center

Leo Scott Graves, a boy to Alan and Jenny Graves of Lewiston, June 17. Siblings, Kyle, Gage, Patrick, Heath; grandparents, Becky and Patrick Flynn, Milford, N.H., Sherry Knowles, Lewiston, Richard Brown, Lewiston; great-grandparent, Elaine Knowles, Greene.

Spencer Harmony Burgess-MacKenzie, a girl to Shaynamarie MacKenzie and Wesley Burgess Jr. of Lewiston, Nov. 4. Siblings, Sammantha Holmes, Bentlee Burgess, Karsyn Burgess; grandparents, Karla Huard, Auburn, Elma German, Lewiston, Francis Pacheco, Lewiston, Wesley Burgess Sr.

Virginia May Kenney, a girl to Nicole and Mark Kenney of Bethel, Dec. 10 Siblings, Eva Garant, Eli Garant; grandparents, Wanda and Scott Doucette, Lewiston, Judy and Maylen Kenney, Castle Hill; great-grandparents, Annette Cote, Lewiston.

Lorenzo Joseph Pilgrim Guay, a boy to David Guay and Shannon Alanskas of Bethel, Dec. 12. Grandparents, Steve and Merideth Alanskas, Bethel, Maleza Pilgrim and Wayne Giberson, Bethel, David Guay; great-grandparents, Al and Roberta White, Bethel, Loretta and Robert Pilgrim, Bethel.

Charlotte Rose Griffin, a girl to Tyler Griffin and Rachel Rossi of Livermore, Dec. 12. Grandparents, Laura Patrie, Lewiston, Tammie Rossi, Whitefield, Tom and Pamela Griffin, Lewistown, Michael Rossi and Shawn, Syracuse, N.Y. ; great-grandparents, Sheila and Larry Griffin, Auburn, Fern and Gerard Patrie, Davis, Fla.

Evie Jone Arlint, a girl to William and Elizabeth Arlint of Auburn, Dec. 19. Sibling, Collin; grandparents, Laurie Cyr-Martel, Auburn, William and Sandra Arlint, Gorham.

Penelope Mae Bourgoin, a girl to Jordan and Jessica Bourgoin of Lewiston, Dec. 25.

Raelynn Marie McNear, a girl to Leah and Mathew McNear of Turner, Dec. 25. Sibling, Tucker; grandparents, Sharon and Robert Martin, Turner, Shirley and Steve McNear, Livermore; great-grandparents, Colette Martin, Lewiston, Patricia and Lawrence McNear, Livermore.

Christopher Allen Gilson, a boy to Jonathan and Tonya Gilson of Poland, Dec. 26. Sibling, Mathew; grandparents, Ray and Roberta Gilson, Casco, Deborah Foss, Windsor.

Ismail Abdullahi Abdi, a boy to Natalie Smith and Kalar Abdi of Lewiston, Dec. 27. Sibling, Layla Abdi; grandparents, Masyan Bilal, Lewiston, Abdullahi Farah, Lewiston.

Cora Rebeca Skilling, a girl to Alyssa and Carl Skilling of Auburn, Dec. 29. Grandparents, Sandra Groleau, Lewiston, Stanley Groleau, Hartford, Mary Dugan, Standish, Barry and Rebecca Skilling, Auburn.

Aria Rose Howley, a girl to Gerry and Rebecca Howley of Lewiston, Dec. 30. Grandparents, Gerry and Charlene Howley, Millis, Mass., Bob and Linda Pelletier, Lewiston.

Andres Estevan Teruel, a boy to Autumn and Steven Teruel of Lewiston, Jan. 8. Siblings, Carlos Marquez, Michael Fox; grandparents, Maria Santos, Jersey City, N.J., Victor Teruel Sr., New York, N.Y., Debbie Cyr, Biddeford, Bob Trotter, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Norma Teruel, New York, N.Y., Salvador Teruel, New York, N.Y.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Eloise Marie Jacobs, a girl to Mary and Michael Jacobs of Lewiston, Oct. 15. Sibling, Lillian; grandparents, Robert and Sandra Chasse.

Asher Landon Strout, a boy to Peter and Crystal Strout of Poland, Nov. 26. Sibling, Elijah; grandparents, Harry and Sharon Strout, Bryant Pond and Norway; great-grandparents, Thomas Monelt, Bryant Pond, Raylene Giasson, South Paris, Frantie Giasson, Oxford.

Pryson Richard Record, a boy to Alisha Bowden and Nicholas Record of Lewiston, Dec. 5. Grandparents, Denise and Richard Record, Oxford, Stacey Bowden, Leeds; great-grandparents, Heather Lent, Auburn, Shaun Braxton, Auburn.

Thomas Jacob Foss, a boy to Kayla Martel and Andrew Foss of Wales, Dec. 6. Grandparents, Jean and Angela Martel, Greene, Kenny and Cheryl Foss, Wales; great-grandparents, Pat Carey, Lewiston, Emily Martel, Lewiston, Illene Foss, Wales, Milford and Carol Thomas, Weeks Mills.

Stella Ruby Francis, a girl to Mark Francis and Jennifer Meyers of Auburn, Dec. 7. Siblings, Dylan Francis, Kade Francis, Tasia Meyers, Liv McGrail; grandparents, Bennett and Melinda Meyers, Auburn, Katherine Porter, South Paris; great-grandparents, Betty Houle, Farmington.

Jacob Thomas Mynahan, a boy to Christopher and Brandi Mynahan of Lewiston, Dec. 9. Grandparents, Rena Mynahan, Lisbon, Charles and Margaret Herrick, Oxford.

Marley Mae Brackett, a girl to Desiree McAllister and Travis Brackett of Lewiston, Dec. 11. Siblings, Abel Brackett, Ares Brackett; grandparents, Charise Olmstead, Lewiston, Daniel Haines, Lewiston, Dorothy Brackett, Auburn; great-grandparent, Beverly Haines, Wayne.

Sylas Ray Jones, a boy to Kassandra Breton and Zachary Jones of Lewiston, Dec. 13. Sibling, Aaliyah; grandparents, Christina Verrill, Lewiston, Jason Verrill, Lewiston, Donna Chamberlain, Lewiston, Walter Jones, Lewiston.

Kali Helene Ouellette, a girl to Danielle Cameron and Travis Ouellette of Pittston, Dec. 13. Siblings, Liam Roy, Julian Roy; grandparents, Kim and Ron Ouellette, Auburn, Deborah Dawson, Pittston; great-grandparents, Helen Dawson, Troy, Helene and Richard Ouellette, Auburn.

Zoey Storkson, a girl to Zachary and Cecilea Storkson of Auburn, Dec. 18. Sibling, Anakin; grandparents, Jeanne Lamontagne, Auburn, Daniel Lamontagne, Auburn, Lisa Sprague, Greene.

Cameron Tribble, a boy to Cody Tribble and Miquela Perry of Lewiston, Dec. 19. Siblings, Jasiah, Isaiah, Levi, Autumn; grandparents, Denise Perry, Lisbon Falls, Keith Perry, Lewiston, Rhonda Lagasse, Montezuma, Georgia, George Tribble, Atlanta, Georgia.

Deacon Joseph Wilson, a boy to Ivy and Jarred Wilson of Auburn, Dec. 22. Grandparents, Crystal and George Lyon, Auburn, Brenda Wilson, Livermore Falls, Craig Anthony, Livermore Falls.

Remi Moe Harger, a girl to Ian and Kristina Harger of Lewiston, Dec. 30. Sibling, Cooper; grandparents, Linwood and Monique Harvey, Lewiston, Bonnie Dewey, Dixfield; great-grandparents, Brian Harger, Readfield.

Aimee Muruta, a girl to Jeanne Mutesi and Cyprien Ruganza of Lewiston, Dec. 27. Siblings, Pacifique, Justin, Diane, Solange.

Noelle Grace Lamontagne, a girl to Brielle Merrifield and Dean Lamontagne of Auburn, Jan. 1. Siblings, Lucien Lamontagne, Morgan Lamontagne; grandparents, Donna and John Merrifield, Westbrook, Shane and Sylvie Lamontagne, Waterboro.

Willow Grace Wilson, a girl to Brian and Hannah Wilson of Auburn, Jan. 3. Siblings, Bryson, Vanessa; grandparents, Tina Wilson, Old Orchard Beach, Brian Wilson, Ashland, Yvonne and Andre’Daigle, Saint David; great-grandparents, Pat Graham, Presque Isle, Velma and Real Daigle, Madawaska.

Simran Mohammed Dahir, a boy to Mohammed Aden and Hodan Farah of Lewiston, Jan. 5. Siblings, Anfa, Istahil, Nima, Najma, Amina; grandparents, Dahir Farah and Abshira Sahal, Somalia, Bilow Farah and Abdia Mursal, Somalia; great-grandparents, Farah Ibrahim and Sahal Lohow, Somalia, Farah Ali and Mursal Hasan, Somilia.

Elijah Mason Floyd, a boy to C. Paige Boenk and Nicholas Floyd of Auburn, Jan. 9. Sibling, Maci Collins; grandparents, Thomas Boenk Jr., Sylvannia, Ohio, Sherilyn and Hasan Mason, Indianapolis, Ind.; great-grandparents, Shelia and Bill Menke Sr., Auburn.

Elaina Grace Mailhot, a girl to Michael Mailhot and Jamie Truchon of Lewiston, Jan. 10. Grandparents, Michael and Carol Truchon, Turner, Paul and Dawn-Rae Mailhot, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Joe and Karla Edwards, Minot.

Cohen Stone Graham, a boy to Alison Paine and Chuck Graham of Belgrade, Jan. 14. Sibling, Archer Graham; grandparents, Carl and Dianne Paine, Bowdoin, Bill and Marilyn Graham, Pittsfield; grandparents, Bruce and Dolly Small, Bowdoin.

Miracle Delvange Lutonibo, a girl to Adidja Butoyi and Jacques Warso of Lewiston, Jan. 14. Siblings, Jaffar, Mariam, Martino.

Rumford Hospital

Reed Thomas Hebert, a boy to Donald and Jennie Hebert of Dixfield, Nov. 29. Siblings, Owen, Gavin, Emma, Harper; grandparents, Ginger and Allan Patterson, Mexico, Chris and Sandra Hebert, Dixfield, Donald and Teresa L’Heureaux, St. Augustine, Fla.

Broly Lewis Paine, a boy to David Paine and Stacey Fulcher of Mexico, Dec. 18 Siblings, Michael Fulcher, Serena Fulcher, Aaron Fulcher; grandparents, Wanda and Johnny Fulcher, Lewiston, Diahanna and David Paine, West Paris; great-grandparents, Joanne and George Morgan, Westbrook, Cecila and Gordan Paine, South Paris.

Cameron Eugene Adams, a boy to Michelle and Mike Adams of Peru, Dec. 22. Sibling, Chance; grandparents, Jean and Bruce Holmquist, Peru; great-grandparents, Eugene and Celia Archibald, Rumford.

Carson Thomas Horne, a boy to Kari and Austin Horne of Rumford, Dec. 28. Grandparents, Joy and Howard Thomas, Mexico, Anita Buffett, Mexico, Ralph Horne, Mexico; great-grandparent, Brenda Swan, Dixfield, Ann Whealan, Lady Lake, Fla.

Hudsyn Anthony-Phillips Magee, a boy to Kaylynn Magee of Rumford, Jan. 1. Grandparent, Marie Magee, Rumford.

Carter James Finnan, a boy to Adreanna Scott and Dominick Finnan of Mexico, Jan. 3. Grandparents, Melissa Warren, Mexico, Tessa Manzer, Rumford, Corey Finnan, Rumford, Gary Scott, Oxford; great-grandparents, Mitzi Scott, Dixfield, Jan Martin, Carthage, Linda Thomas, Mexico.

Cadence Beryl Lawton, a girl to Ashleigh Milligan and Clinton Lawton of Rumford, Jan. 7. Sibling, Arabelle Lawton; grandparents, Erika and Keith Bickford, Rumford, Billie Jo Lawton, Rumford, Micah Lawton, North Troy, Vt.; great-grandparents, Theresa Stoklas, Rumford, Alan Boudreau, Byron, Wendall Hall, Bryant Pond, Marsha Bloom, Vt.

Kami Lou Milligan, a girl to Melanie McDiffett and Justin Milligan of Rumford, Jan. 8. Sibling, Spencer Milligan; grandparents, Billi McDiffett, Rumford, Patricia Milligan, Andover, Dave Milligan, Rumford, Brian Hale, Colorado Springs, Colo.; great-grandparents, Earl and Verna Massie, Jamestown, Kan., Dale and Joy Rice, Winthrop.

Emma Ann Huston, a girl to Marie Weston and David Huston Jr. of Rumford, Jan. 14.

Stephens Memorial Hospital

Lila Jean White, a girl to Cody White and Courtney Lowell of South Paris, Dec. 10. Grandparents, William and Michelle Lowell, Buckfield, Dwayne White, Livermore, Jodi McCafferty, Buckfield.

Ava Grace White, a girl to Heather Libby and Dale White of West Paris, Dec. 12. Siblings, Ryder, Roy; grandparents, Raymond Libby, Buckfield, Christina Libby, Brewer, Karen and Shane Stewart, Wilton.

Thompson Reed and Kinsleigh Jane Hammel, twins to Tina and John Hammel of Oxford, Dec. 14. Siblings; Logan, Anderson; grandparents, Dolly and Kim Tripp, Oxford, Joan and Bob Hammel, Woodstock.

Lyla Rae Castonguay, a girl to Aiko Castonguay and Tyler Crocker of Sumner, Dec. 18. Grandparents, Lisa Castonguay, Oxford, Jason Brooke, Oxford, Michelle Stevens, West Paris, John Elsman, West Paris.

Ella Marie Bottomley, a girl to Scott and Amy Bottomley of Bethel, Dec. 24. Grandparents, Peter and Susanne Young, Northfield, VT, Todd and Kathy Bottomley, Keene, N.H.

Logan Matthew Ryan, a boy to Teresa Webber and Jeremy Ryan of Sumner, Dec. 31. Siblings, Dawson Ryan, Trevor Ryan, Connor Ryan; grandparents, Alan and Susan Webber, Sumner, Kevin Ryan, Hartford, Pam Ryan, Norridgewock.

Ashlyn Rose Hanscom, a girl to Johanna Gardner and Adam Hanscom of Bethel, Jan. 7. Siblings, Aiden, Allister; grandparents, Alan Indermuehle and Cynthia Gardner, Lewiston, Brian Hanscom and Wendy Hanscom, Newry.

