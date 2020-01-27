Democratic City Committee to discuss caucus

AUBURN — The Auburn Democratic City Committee will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Auburn City Building.

Elaine Makas, chairwoman of the Androscoggin County Democratic Committee, will discuss the Maine Democratic Party Caucus taking place on Sunday, March 8, following the state primary on Tuesday, March 3. Cindy Elias will discuss the 2020 Maine Senate District 20 campaign of Sen. Ned Claxton.

All Auburn Democrats are invited to attend the city committee meetings, which take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are served and visitors are welcome. Take the elevator to the second floor. Bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center. Call 207-740-0113 for more information.

Socrates Cafe to discuss definition of success

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe, a local discussion group, will meet at the Bridgton Community Center on Monday, Feb. 3. A meet and greet will be held from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. followed by discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The topic will be” How Do We Define Success?” Moderator will be Larry Flaherty. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, including weather cancellation, call 207-583-6957.

A-L Rotary Club to hear Bob Clark

LEWISTON — The A-L Rotary Club will meet for breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Governors Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Bob Clark, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine will be offering an informative presentation. Cost for breakfast is $12.

Sabattus Seniors to meet for lunch

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet and have lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. The menu will include meat loaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert for a cost of $7. For reservations or cancellations, contact Pauline at 207-375-4037 by Friday, Jan. 31.

Storm cancellations are listed on Channel 6 and if Sabattus schools are cancelled due to a storm, so are the Seniors.

« Previous

Next »