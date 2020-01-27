Democratic City Committee to discuss caucus
Socrates Cafe to discuss definition of success
BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe, a local discussion group, will meet at the Bridgton Community Center on Monday, Feb. 3. A meet and greet will be held from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. followed by discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The topic will be” How Do We Define Success?” Moderator will be Larry Flaherty. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, including weather cancellation, call 207-583-6957.
A-L Rotary Club to hear Bob Clark
LEWISTON — The A-L Rotary Club will meet for breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Governors Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Bob Clark, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine will be offering an informative presentation. Cost for breakfast is $12.
Sabattus Seniors to meet for lunch
SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet and have lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. The menu will include meat loaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert for a cost of $7. For reservations or cancellations, contact Pauline at 207-375-4037 by Friday, Jan. 31.
Storm cancellations are listed on Channel 6 and if Sabattus schools are cancelled due to a storm, so are the Seniors.
