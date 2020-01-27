WORCESTER/LEICESTER, Massachusetts — Kaylin Beck of Livermore Falls and Caleb Labrie of Greene were named to the Becker College dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Beck is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in interactive media, game arts concentration. Labrie is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in business administration, management concentration.

The dean’s list recognizes all full-time students whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.

CLINTON, New York — Mackenzie Burton, of Oakland, a graduate of Messalonskee High School, has been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2019 fall semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

FORT KENT — The University of Maine at Fort Kent announces its dean’s list of area students for the fall 2019 semester. A 3.2 grade point average is necessary to be included. Full-time and part-time students are included:

Luke Mason, Bethel; Rose Hagerstrom, Bridgton; James Guillaume, Farmington; Leslie Irish, Gray; Ryan Veilleux, Lewiston; Jennifer Bauer, Lisbon; Harmony Castonguay, Jacqueline Floyd and Adam Wilcox, Livermore Falls; Samantha Bachelder, Monmouth; Connor Steele, Rumford; and Riley Smith, Wayne.

PENSACOLA, Florida — The following local students were named to the dean’s list of Pensacola Christian College for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester:

Francis Bruno of Turner and Michelle Tope of Raymond.

LOUDONVILLE, New York — The following local students were named to Siena College’s dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester:

Kent Mohlar of Readfield and Tyler Swanbeck of Hebron.

DUDLEY, Massachusetts — Tyler Dunn, a Nichols College student from Mt. Vernon, achieved dean’s list status for the fall 2019 semester. In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

CONWAY, South Carolina — Area Coastal Carolina University students earning recognition on the dean’s list for the fall semester were:

Madison Prentice, theater arts and biology major from Bryant Pond and Billie Rogers, anthropology and georgraphy major from Avon.

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Southern New Hampshire University announces the following students have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list:

Jacob Baggs, New Gloucester; Victoria Mathieu and Kiera McArthur, Lewiston; Jaelyn Nadeau,Turner; Sophie Bilodeau and Cameron Audette, Auburn; Isaac Ouellette, Mechanic Falls; and Colby Fox, Oxford.

Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The following local students were awarded faculty honors for the fall 2019 semester at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut:

Lauren Rousseau, Auburn; Kristen Morissette, Leeds; and Luis David Molina Rueda, Lewiston.

Faculty honors are awarded to students with a semester GPA of at least 3.667 on four graded courses, with no individual grade below B- and no incomplete grades pending.

CLEMSON, South Carolina — Molly A. Glaser of Winthrop has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University. Glaser, whose major is architecture, made the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

WORCESTER, Massachusetts — The following Worcester Polytechnic Institute students were named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester:

Julia Milks, Auburn, class of 2022 majoring in biology and biotechnology; Harmoni Larrabee, Lewiston, class of 2023 majoring in computer science; Joshua Fernandez, Naples, class of 2023 majoring in robotics engineering; Benjamin English, Poland, class of 2022 majoring in aerospace engineering; and Devon Poisson, Sabattus, class of 2022 majoring in electrical and computer engineering.

Dean’s list students are chosen by the amount of work completed at the A-level in courses and projects.

« Previous

Next »