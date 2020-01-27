Eugene Burnell, 37, Farmington, criminal trespass on Aug. 7, found guilty, fined $250.

Damian Brooks, 29, Cambridge, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 31, found guilty, fined $100.

Gregory J. Williams, 66, Farmington, operating under the influence and violating condition of release on Sept. 27, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 72 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Sawyer J. McCutcheon, 19, Windsor, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 23, dismissed.

Deborah L. McCarthy, 60, Phillips, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 15, dismissed.

Brent A. Freve, 26, Lewiston, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Alison A. Chicoine Bates, 24, Jay, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 9, dismissed.

Kayla Lynn Marie Blais, 26, Jay, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 8, dismissed.

Bridgette Gervais, 40, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 4, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Bruce C. Smith, 58, Chesterville, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 9, found guilty, fined $200.

Roger A. Bailey, 34, West Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked and displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Sept. 14, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Wendy A. Huish, 76, Farmington, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 11, dismissed.

Nickolaus Egger, 57, Cedar City, Utah, violating condition of release on Oct. 26, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Jessica Gammon, 40, Wilton, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Oct. 30, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Michael E. Worth, 33, Wilton, violating condition of release on Nov. 3, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

John Pillsbury, 55, Phillips, keeping unlicensed dog on March 4, by default, fined $50.

Arianne A. Flagg, 21, Temple, minor possessing liquor on March 27, filed with no cost.

John Pillsbury, 55, Phillips, failure to vaccinate dog against rabies on April 3, by default, fined $50.

Kristin Rackliffe, 40, Strong, use of drug paraphernalia on April 12, dismissed.

Allen Michael Samuel Christian, 19, Bath, transportation of drug by minor and marijuana use under 21 years of age on April 11, first charge dismissed, second charge offense committed, fined $350.

Michael P. Hagan, 16, Hanson, failure to present ATV registration on May 25, by default, fined $100.

Christopher J. McGrath, 28, Columbia, operating without safety equipment on June 1, offense committed, fined $100.

Joseph T. Parker, 16, Hanson, Mass., failure to present ATV registration, by default, fined $100.

Kyle M. Reed, 22, Halifax, Mass., operating unregistered ATV on May 26, by default, fined $100.

Joshua P. Robison, 40, Strong, operating unregistered ATV on May 26, by default, fined $200.

Charles A. Stratton, 62, Belgrade, ice fishing shack violation on May 23, offense committed, fined $100.

Jacob Thompson, 23, Farmington, operating unregistered ATV on May 27, by default, fined $200.

Michael S. Maillet, 28, Chesterville, operating ATV on public way on May 25, offense committed, fined $200.

David F. Welch, 49, Farmingdale, operating without safety equipment on June 8, by default, fined $100.

Larry E. Larson, 66, Plymouth, N.H., lake and river protection sticker on June 23, offense committed, fined $100.

Lars F. Hossiep, 51, Cape Coral, Fla., permitting unaccompanied person under 16 to operate ATV on July 21, offense committed, fined $100.

Stephen J. Farrington, 64, Rumford, operating ATV on public way on July 4, offense committed, fined $100.

Nicholas P. Hammond, 31, Oxford, operating ATV on public way on July 27, offense committed, fined $100.

Dawson L. Tolman, 18, East Dixfield, possession of marijuana under 21 years of age on July 15, dismissed.

Nashoba W. Cote, 21, Eustis, minor transporting liquor on July 23, dismissed.

Americo Barraso, 46, Danvers, Mass., lake and river protection sticker on July 4, by default, fined $100.

Derrek E. Schultz, 25, Bangor, operating without safety equipment on July 13, offense committed, fined $100.

Bradley Cote, 26, Livermore Falls, operating without safety equipment on July 13, offense committed, fined $100.

Keith Eisele, 37, Norwood, Mass., operating without safety equipment on July 4, offense committed, fined $100.

Jesse A. Ferreira, 33, Kennebunk, operating without safety equipment on July 6, offense committed, fined $100.

Roanne L. Heroux, 53, Sterling, Conn., operating without safety equipment on July 6, by default, fined $100.

Marshall J. Swain, 64, Rangeley, own motorboat and rent without certificate of number on July 4, offense committed, fined $100.

Gregory T. Branon, 52, Georgia, Vt., operating unregistered ATV on July 19, offense committed, fined $200.

Jay Lovewell, 35, Livermore Falls, operating unregistered ATV on June 22, offense committed, fined $200.

Stephen Haines, 46, Phillips, failure to present ATV registration on July 13, offense committed, fined $100.

Jeffrey A. Gill, 59, Eliot, lake and river protection sticker on July 4, by default, fined $100.

Brandon C. Moody, 23, Industry, carrying passenger on ATV without headgear and operating unregistered ATV on May 27, first charge offense committed, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Michael R. Snelling, 39, Wauregan, Conn., operating without safety equipment on July 6, by default, fined $100.

Clayton King, 75, Farmington, operate/permit operating unregistered motorboat on July 31, offense committed, fined $200.

Adam V. Morey, 22, Farmington, operating unregistered ATV on July 16, offense committed, fined $100.

Ian D. James, 24, Avon, operating unregistered ATV on July 19, offense committed, fined $100.

Marie A. Labonte, 51, Auburn, operating without safety equipment on June 23, offense committed, fined $100.

Raymond Doucette, 67, Auburn, operating without safety equipment on June 23, offense committed, fined $100.

Jessica L. Lane, 33, Jay, use of drug paraphernalia on July 4, dismissed.

Brianna Broadway, 18, East Dixfield, minor consuming liquor on July 19, offense committed, fined $200.

Brianna E. Berry, 20, Waterville, marijuana under 21 years of age on Aug. 14, offense committed, fined $350.

Jenna R. Farabee, 20, Stratton, marijuana under 21 years of age on Aug. 10, offense committed, fined $350.

Michael E. Child, 56, Mexico, littering on Aug. 6, dismissed.

Glen E. Bohny, 54, Sugarland, Texas, operate/permit operating unregistered motorboat on July 28, fined $200.

Aaron J. Henderson, 53, Camden, failure to attach bear tag to bear on Aug. 26, by default, fined $100.

Zachary A. Hodges, 22, Eliot, operating ATV on public way on July 27, offense committed, fined $100.

Darryl Keil, 65, Brunswick, operating without safety equipment on Aug. 3, offense committed, fined $100.

Richard E. Laferriere III, 34, Wolfeboro, N.H., operating without safety equipment on July 29, offense committed, fined $100.

Casey J. McEnery, 27, Durham, operating unregistered ATV on July 27, by default, fined $200.

Charles Meisner, 37, Chesterville, permitting unaccompanied person under 16 to operate ATV on Aug 17, offense committed, fined $100.

Brock A. Merrill, 33, Industry, operate/permit operating unregistered motorboat on Aug. 11, offense committed, fined $200.

Samuel J. Perkins, 39, Madison, guide knowingly assist client in civil violation on Aug. 26, offense committed, fined $100.

William F. Schoenstein, 63, Carthage, operating without safety equipment on Aug. 3, offense committed, fined $100.

Howard P. Towle, 68, Temple, operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 18, offense committed, fined $200.

Mitchell H. Wallace, 21, Farmington, minor consuming liquor on July 26, offense committed, fined $200.

Oscar E. Fischer, 46, Industry, operating without safety equipment on Aug. 18, offense committed, fined $100.

Matthew J. Curtis, 29, Dixfield, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 6, offense committed, fined $200.

Robert Tarrant, 62, Merrimac, Mass., operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 25, offense committed, fined $200.

John Stebbins, 58, Quincy, Mass., permitting unaccompanied person under 16 to operate ATV on Aug. 25, offense committed, fined $100.

Daniel R. Webber, 31, Madrid, unlawfully permit operation of ATV on Aug. 24, offense committed, fined $100.

Wesley E. Richardson, 76, Warren, failure to attach bear tag to bear on Aug. 26, offense committed, fined $100.

William L. Tozier, 20, Stratton, possession of marijuana under 21 years of age on Aug. 24, filed.

Dwayn E. Virgin, 55, Carthage, allowing dog to be at large on Aug. 3, offense committed, fined $50.

Hayden A. Collins, 25, Windham, non-tribal member participating in sustenance hunt on Sept. 21, offense committed, fined 4400.

Greer M. Kramer, 21, Farmington, minor possessing liquor on Sept. 7, offense committed, fined $200.

James K. Nicolson, 42, Bristol, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 7, by default, fined $200.

Brice B. Springer, 20, Farmington, minor possessing liquor on Sept. 13, offense committed, fined $200.

Michael L. White, 18, New Vineyard, discharging waste from vehicle on Sept. 22, offense committed, fined $100.

Connor K. Trask, 20, Fairfield, minor possessing liquor on Sept. 29, offense committed, fined $200.

