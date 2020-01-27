AUBURN — The Androscoggin Historical Society will present its annual genealogy program from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Androscoggin Community Room of the Auburn Public Library. Titled “Deed and Title Research in Auburn: A Certain Parcel of Land and the Buildings Thereon,” the program will focus on the Charles A. Jordan House on Academy Street. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the house was built in 1881 and occupied by the Jordan family for the first 11 years.

Presenters and discussion leaders Ethelind (Lin) Wright and Carol Thomas combine their years of experience and talents to explore the intersection of genealogy and land title research. Family historians and genealogists are generally familiar with census and vital records, but often overlook such resources as deeds for information about their ancestors. Deeds can provide some challenges to the unfamiliar.

Using the Jordan House as an example, Thomas will help untangle some of the difficulties of finding deeds and understanding what was found. She will share what she found in her search of the title to that property back to the founding of Androscoggin County. She will also examine other resources relating to the house, and to the Jordan family, from probate records and other sources to provide context to the story of the land and buildings.

Thomas worked as a title abstractor for a local law firm in the late 1980s. She is researching several families’ trees and serves as a library assistant for the Maine Franco-American Genealogical Society.

Wright will build on this foundation by discussing the families of subsequent owners and others connected with the house. She is a genealogist, historian of the High Street Congregational Church, active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a former director of the Androscoggin Historical Society.

The public is invited to attend free, although donations will be accepted. For more information, contact the society at 207-784-0586 or [email protected]

