JAY — Arthur “Benny” Benedetto says he has no secret to staying young at heart and keeping active at 101 years old.

“I walk every day if the weather is right and I do exercises,” he said. “I do my own washing, ironing and baking.”

His birthday was Jan. 15.

Several people turned out Monday night to honor him at a reception before Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere presented him with a replica of the Boston Post Cane, a pin and certificate during a selectpersons meeting.

“I make a lot of whoopie pies,” Benedetto said. “I bring them up to the (VFW) club. They all like them.”

The World War II veteran who served as a tech sergeant in the 4th Armored Division in the U.S. Third Army.

I received the Bronze Star Meritorious Service for going beyond the call of duty,” he said. “I served overseas for 2½ years.”

He served in the Army for four years.

He plays the violin, bass, guitar and keyboard, and performs every Friday night during open mic at the VFW Post 3335 in Jay.

“I feel good,” Benedetto said. “I have no problems. Thank God. I depend on God to keep me going. I do a lot of praying. I’ve got to be thankful.”

He survived a bout with cancer.

He and his wife, Irene, who died in 2000, were good dancers, he said.

He was the fourth of 10 siblings and grew up in Jay.

He worked at International Paper at the Otis Mill for 40 years before retiring in 1969.

“I want to thank all of you folks,” Benedetto said to those gathered at the Town Office. “I appreciate it. You are all so kind.”

Resident Paul Gilbert said Benedetto was part of the greatest generation. He still has his license and still drives. He is a Chisholm boy just like me.”

They both grew up in Chisholm village.

“Thank you for everything you have done for the community,” Gilbert said.

Benedetto thanked Selectperson Gary McGrane for nominating him to receive the cane.

“I heard you were 101 years old and I said ‘there’s a man we can still learn from,'” McGrane said.

