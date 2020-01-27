A graduate school and research center in Portland established with a $100 million gift from a Maine investor and philanthropist is meant to put the state at the forefront of advanced technology.

The Roux Institute at Northeastern University in Maine was announced Monday at an event on the city’s waterfront.

David Roux, a Lewiston native and wealthy technology entrepreneur, wants the center to help grow Maine’s existing tech businesses as well as attract new ones.

The center, which will enroll its first class of students this summer, will be narrowly focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence for life sciences and digital industries.

Maine has missed earlier technology booms because it did not have the right workforce and resources, Roux said to a packed room at Ocean Gateway.

Fast-growing tech companies contribute a disproportionate number of jobs in the U.S. but are located in just a handful of cities. The institute will be a catalyst to bring some of that prosperity and high-wage professions to the state, Roux said.

“The real problem is that we are underperforming against our potential,” Roux said.

“We live in an innovation economy, but we are not participating fully.”

Roux worked for two years to find the right academic partner for the institute. Out of 12 choices, he selected Northeastern because of its track record for entrepreneurship, collaboration with private industry and experience creating satellite campuses.

Roux made his fortune founding and investing in technology companies. A Harvard Business School graduate, he co-founded Datex, a commercial CD-ROM business that he sold to Lotus, then joined the company as an executive before moving on to a top position at Oracle.

As an investor, he was a co-founder of Silver Lake Partners, a private equity firm that specialized in technology investments, and is now chairman of BayPine, a private investment company.

Ten fast-growing Maine companies have signed on as corporate partners to the institute. They include Idexx, Bangor Savings Bank, Wex, The Jackson Laboratory, L.L. Bean, MaineHealth, Unum, Tilson Technology, PTC and Thornton Tomasetti.

Those partners are expected to contribute students to the school but also collaborate on research and professional training, said Northeastern President Joseph Aoun.

The school will grant post-secondary degrees, from professional certificates to master’s and doctoral students, he said.

Curriculum will be developed in concert with corporate partners to meet their workforce needs, and research will reinforce technology and life sciences industries, Auon added.

“The campus from day one will focus on applied research that will help the economy,” he said.

Northeastern has not found a location for a permanent campus but intends to enroll its first class of up to 60 students this summer in temporary space.

Within three years, it expects to be fully built-out with more than 2,000 students enrolled.

Collaboration with Maine’s university system and private institutions, such as the University of New England, is critical to the success of the initiative, Aoun said.

He envisions sharing resources, faculty and courses with other schools and has already applied jointly with partners for research grants.

“No university is self-sufficient, no university can do it all,” Aoun said.

“We cannot do it alone.”

State business and political leaders greeted the new initiative with praise and gratitude.

The Portland institute will be an anchor for the state’s economy by developing talent and growing private industry, said Gov. Janet Mills in remarks at the Monday event.

The state’s 10-year economic plan includes goals to attract 75,000 people to Maine’s talent pool and grow productivity and wages. Creating high-demand, well paying jobs in its emerging bioscience and technology sector will be critical to meeting those goals, Mills said.

“It is not all about Portland, it is good for the entire state of Maine,” she said.

Academic institutions also welcomed the announcement. The University of New England in Biddeford focuses on medicine and science, “obvious synergies” for the new institute, said President James Herbert in an interview.

“Seventy percent of our undergrads come from away and we have intentions to keep them here,” he said.

“What we plan to do is to work with them to develop accelerated pathway programs so that undergrads could go into graduate study right away,” he added. “We think there will already be lots of students with a clear pathway.”

Southern Maine has a developing bioscience and digital technology business cluster, with headquarters of global companies such as veterinary and water science giant Idexx in Westbrook and Wex, a payment processing firm in Portland.

A challenge for those firms has been developing and attracting the skilled workforce they need to grow. Labor shortages is the number one concern of nearly every industry in the state.

A top-end research institution connected to a recognized university has been a missing piece to accelerating the industry’s growth in the state, said Jeff Thomas, chief technology officer at Idexx, in an interview.

The company recently added to its artificial intelligence portfolio but needs talented professionals to fill positions, Thomas said. There are 10 jobs in the artificial intelligence field for every worker available to fill them and tech jobs are congregated in only a few U.S. metro hubs, such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston and Austin.

“This allows us to recruit here, where we do the job,” he said.

It may also provide a pathway for Maine students who want jobs in the bioscience and digital economies, but feel there are not enough opportunities in the state.

Lewiston Public Schools is creating a computer science curriculum that introduces programming and engineering to students from kindergarten to grade 12, but students aren’t sure how they can apply it in Maine, said computer science coordinator Alicia Biggs.

“They know the jobs are there, but it seems so unattainable,” she said. “Having a graduate program like this means they don’t have to go to New York City or Boston to pursue them.”

The permanent location for the new institute is still uncertain. It needs classroom and laboratory space and plans room to incubate new companies.

There are very few open spaces available on the Portland peninsula where a campus like that could be built, said City Manager Jon Jennings. The city has been in discussions with Roux and his precursor nonprofit, the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences, for about two years, but has not made any financial or real estate commitments, Jennings added.

Locating an appropriate space “has been one of the challenges,” Jennings said.

“Ultimately, it is not the city’s job to pick the campus location,” he said.

This story will be updated.

