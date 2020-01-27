LEWISTON – Richard E. Brackett, 85, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Jan. 25 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Richard was born July 31, 1934 in Farmington, one of seven children born to Robert N. Brackett and Agnes N. (Masterman) Brackett.

He was a 1952 graduate of Jay High School. Following graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Vietnam, he retired as Seargent 1st Class after 22 years of service.

In 1956 he married Linda Lou Stevens and they enjoyed 32 years together before her passing on Feb. 27, 1988. He later married his wife of 18 years, Constance J. Dube, she passed on April 26, 2007.

Richard worked as a typesetter and proofreader for Sun Journal from 1974 until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the Lewiston Senior Citizens’ Pinochle Group.

Richard will be remembered as a devoted family man, and always ready for a good conversation.

Richard is survived by his son, Richard Brackett and wife Linda of Lewiston; grandchildren, Shawn Brackett and wife Irene and Andrea Brackett and companion, Cameron Brousseau, his stepchildren, Michael Cosgrove of Florida, Kathleen Peters of Florida, Maureen Adams of Otisfield, Gerard Dostie of Auburn, and Mary Kay Cosgrove of Windham; 22 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandstepchildren; along with one remaining brother, Clifford Brackett of Florida.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Agnes; one grandstepson, Deryk Peters; stepdaughters, Linda Dittler, Michelle Swift and Sheila Rousseau; his sister, Harriett Mayo, and four brothers, Russell, Arthur, Malcolm and Robert.

A funeral service with full military honors will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 108, Canton, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

