LEWISTON – Vivian E. LaPointe, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 after a longstanding battle with Leukemia and Parkinson’s, at the d’Youville Pavilion, where she had been a resident for the past three years. Born in South Kingston, R.I., on June 12, 1940, she was the daughter of Maurice and Mercy Ann Allen Gerrior.

Educated in Rhode Island schools, she lived in New Hampshire for several years and moved to Maine in 1967. On June 20, 1974, she married Joseph A. LaPointe Jr. Mr. LaPointe passed away on Nov. 1, 2000.

She worked in various local shoe shops, including Etonic Footwear, for many years, and then in 2001 went to work for Town and Country Inn, then BJ’s from 2005 until her retirement in 2014. Vivian volunteered with the New Hampshire Special Olympics, the Good Shepherd Food Bank, Seniors Plus, and Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include a daughter, Gretchen Lagassee and husband Nicholas of Auburn; a sister, Mercy Mulroney of Madison, Wis.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by six siblings and several stepsiblings.

She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, animals, reading, puzzles, and word searches.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME 04240 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment in the spring, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to either the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or to the

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

« Previous