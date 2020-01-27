CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Patton Oswalt, 51; Alan Cumming, 55; Bridget Fonda, 56; Cris Collinsworth, 61.

Happy Birthday: Preparation and organization will be essential this year. Getting everything in order will help ease stress and encourage positive change. The less you have to feel responsible for, the better. An emotional change should go along with clearing the clutter from your life. Getting tangled up in someone’s affairs will lead to confusion, uncertainty, anger and disengaging from relationships. Your numbers are 7, 12, 18, 26, 31, 34, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Fulfill any promises made, and get on with your day. Stay focused on responsibilities, tying up loose ends and helping someone in need. The more you do, the better you will feel. Personal growth will change your life. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s up to you to bring about change. Stop waiting and start doing. Update your look, and search for new ways to use your skills. Offer solutions, and be willing to lend a helping hand. Something good will transpire. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more thought into job responsibilities. Don’t count on someone to do the work for you. Expect someone to try to tempt you to do something that is indulgent or that could upset someone you love. Be firm and say no. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put in the time, and reap the rewards. Don’t be shy if you have an idea or think you can solve a problem; speak up. Your input will cause some controversy, but in the end, it will lead to personal gain. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put a limit on your generosity. If you overspend, you will be left short when it comes time to pay your bills. Clear thinking should take precedence over impulsive action. Handle a challenge with care. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will lift your spirits and encourage you to participate more in your community. Networking events will allow you to show off your skills and bring about positive change. A partnership looks promising. Choose patience over aggression. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your time, think matters through and take a wait-and-see approach regarding what’s going on around you. Don’t get upset over the changes someone makes. Chose to take a pass instead of offering criticism or complaints. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of scenery will lift your spirits. Chill out, and enjoy the process of preparing for something that looks promising. Show affection, and be innovative in the way you approach a lifestyle change. Personal improvement is on the rise. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful how you handle friends and relatives. Offer sound solutions if asked for your input. Don’t engage in gossip or listen to someone who is offering a speculative point of view. Truth and facts matter. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Review projects, and see if there is any value in revisiting an old idea or plan. Getting together with someone you haven’t seen in a while will be a reminder of things you used to love doing. Romance is favored. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think and do. Following through with your plans will keep you occupied. Don’t worry about the changes someone is making. Accept inevitable change, and carry on doing your own thing. Question motives if someone is too complimentary or generous. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Help a cause. Reach out to someone from your past. A chance to address a matter that was left undone will encourage you to move forward. A change should be made for the right reason, not out of anger or revenge. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are talented, suspicious and aggressive. You are engaging and idealistic.

