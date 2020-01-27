Androscoggin County

• Paul Martin, 52, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 6:51 p.m. Saturday on Route 196 in Lisbon.

• Jessica Vallee, 43, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:59 p.m. Saturday at the Mill House Pub on Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Sean Kelly, 28, of Livermore Falls, on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and disorderly conduct, 2 a.m. Sunday at 117 West Loop in Livermore Falls.

• Daniel Berube, 54, of Minot, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:34 p.m. Sunday on Jackson Hill Road in Minot.

• Rodney Englehaupt, 32, of Oxford, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 6:03 p.m. Sunday in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Juanita Small, 48, of New Gloucester, on a charge of theft, 6:18 p.m. Sunday at Kohl’s.

• Kyleen Dennison, 32, of Raymond, on a charge of theft, 6:38 p.m. Sunday at Kohl’s.

• Laurisa Dufour, 25, of Lisbon, on a charge of theft, 6:42 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.

• Joshua Brown, 26, of Lisbon, on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 6:42 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.

Lewiston

• Michael Guadagna, 25, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:22 a.m. Sunday at Main and Russell streets.

• Charles Teague, 47, of Lewiston, on charges of forgery and theft by receiving stolen property, 6:21 p.m. Sunday at 325 Bartlett St.