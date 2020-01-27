AUBURN — Police and ambulances are responding to a two-car accident on Minot Avenue, which happened just after 9:20 a.m., near Coleman’s Collision.
Sun Journal staff are heading to the scene. This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police, rescue responding to wreck on Minot Avenue in Auburn
-
Connections
SeniorsPlus offering classes from healthy eating to census counting
-
Connections
Diabetes Prevention Program offers classes
-
Connections
Genealogy program to focus on Jordan House deeds, titles