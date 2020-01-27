Two vehicles involved in a crash on Minot Avenue just beyond Coleman’s Collision Center. A parts delivery van and a small compact car were involved. The single occupant of the van was extricated but walked away under his own power. Unconfirmed reports are that the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also extricated and taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal)

AUBURN — Police and ambulances are responding to a two-car accident on Minot Avenue, which happened just after 9:20 a.m., near Coleman’s Collision.

Sun Journal staff are heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

