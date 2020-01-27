Monday
Hebron: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Jay: Presentation of Boston Post Cane, 5:30 p.m., Town Office. Select Board to follow.
Paris: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Peru: Selectpersons, 6 p.m., Town Office
Waterford: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Tuesday
Buckfield: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center
Buckfield: Economic Development Committee, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center
Farmington: RSU 9 board of directors, 6 p.m., The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Sumner: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Thursday
Jay: RSU 73 board of directors budget overview, 6 p.m., Spruce Mountain Middle School
