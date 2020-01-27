Monday

Hebron: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Jay: Presentation of Boston Post Cane, 5:30 p.m., Town Office. Select Board to follow.

Paris: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Peru: Selectpersons, 6 p.m., Town Office

Waterford: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Tuesday

Buckfield: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center

Buckfield: Economic Development Committee, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center

Farmington: RSU 9 board of directors, 6 p.m., The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Sumner: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Thursday

Jay: RSU 73 board of directors budget overview, 6 p.m., Spruce Mountain Middle School

 

