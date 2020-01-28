BROWNFIELD — A 52-year-old Brownfield woman was found dead in her vehicle Monday night after being reported missing by her husband Sunday.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department, Elizabeth Dempsey was traveling east into Maine from the New Hampshire area after running errands. Dempsey’s husband filed a missing person report after she did not return home, and deputies traveled down the roads Dempsey frequented while investigating.

Around 11:12 p.m. Monday, deputies came upon Dempsey’s vehicle partly submerged in Paine Brook off of Center Conway Road, according a sheriff’s department statement. Dempsey’s body was found inside the vehicle partially submerged in the brook, according a sheriff’s department statement.

Deputies believe the vehicle lost control on black ice, skid off the road, struck a rock and rolled onto its roof in the Paine Brook, according a sheriff’s department statement. Dempsey was the only occupant of the vehicle when it was found.

« Previous

filed under: